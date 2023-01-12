See Kate Middleton and Prince William's Reaction When Someone Points Out Their 'Matching' Outfits

Prince William and Kate Middleton are ever complementary — down to their outfits.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first appearance of the new year on Thursday to visit the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital. Prince William and Princess Kate were all smiles during their tour of the facilities, where one hospital worker pointed out their color-coordinated outfits.

Kate layered a Black Watch tartan coat over a belted navy turtleneck dress, while William wore a navy sport coat over a deep green sweater and white Oxford with navy pants. Inside the hospital, the couple spoke with healthcare and mental health support service workers, thanking them for their effort during the winter months.

As seen in video footage filmed from the crowd and shared on Twitter, the Prince and Princess of Wales spoke to a staffer named Nicola, who told Kate she looked beautiful and joked that the royals were "matching."

"Yes, I know," William said, looking down at his sport coat.

As someone else said, "Coordinating," Prince William agreed — "Coordinating! Exactly," he said with a laugh.

The couple continued to make their way down the line, where Kate told Nicola, "It's amazing, seeing the new building up and running."

The medical facility, which opened in October 2022, is a state-of-the-art hospital that replaced another that had served the community for about 40 years. It is the biggest in the U.K. to provide all patients with single en-suite bedrooms. With 640 beds, including 40 critical care beds for patients in the intensive care unit and high-dependency unit, the Royal Liverpool Hospital hosts many specialist services and focuses on complex planned care.

Bruce Adams-WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, who celebrated her 41st birthday on Monday, visited a ward to see firsthand the gleaming new facilities, and they met staff who have been working at the hospital during the busy winter. Some of them may have been familiar faces, as William had talked to some of the critical care team over a video call three years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amber Otto and Prince William L: Caption Amber Otto and Prince William PHOTO: Amber Otto R: Caption . PHOTO: Amber Otto

As the royals got ready to leave, they posed for selfies with around 20 hospital staff, volunteers and visitors.

"They were so welcoming. They were so warm and friendly," ophthalmic imaging technician Amber Otto, 27, who caught up with the couple and snapped photos with both Kate and William, tells PEOPLE. "Even when they were being rushed out, they made sure they made time for everybody." She added that it was great to have the couple visit the hospital during their day visiting the area. "The Princess asked me what I did," Otto says. "They were talking to as many people as possible."

For more from PEOPLE's exclusive interview with Harry, check out this week's issue, on newsstands Friday

Jon Super-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Following the hospital visit, Kate and Prince William made a second stop at the Open Door Charity in Birkenhead, which uses culture and creativity to inspire and engage people. The pair immersed themselves in the charity's exciting and colorful Bloom Building, hearing about how the organization helps young adults face various challenges.

The engagements came two days after the publication of Prince Harry's unprecedented memoir, Spare. Harry covers this week's issue of PEOPLE, where he said that writing the book was part of his "mental health journey."

Jenna Jones

"I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family," he tells PEOPLE. "This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life — the good, the bad and everything in between."

"My hope has been to turn my pain into purpose, so if sharing my experience makes a positive difference in someone's life, well, I can't think of anything more rewarding than that!" he added.