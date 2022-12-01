Kate Middleton and Prince William Continue U.S. Trip with Special 'Green' Outing

The Prince and Princess of Wales are learning about climate innovations being put to use in and around Boston ahead of Friday's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for her visit of Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, to learn more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts
Kate Middleton. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

After sitting courtside at the Celtics game on Wednesday night, Kate Middleton and Prince William were off and running on Thursday morning for a busy day of outings as they continue their three-day visit to Boston.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Greentown Labs in Somerville where they learned how the organization is contributing to global efforts to address the climate crisis. The visit is the perfect outing for the couple ahead of Friday's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which will celebrate global efforts being made around the world to protect the environment.

Kate and Prince William, both 40, also met with representatives from some of the start-ups within the Greentown Labs community to hear about the latest innovative developments in climate technology. These innovators were themed in alignment with the five Earthshot Prize categories: Fix Our Climate, Protect and Restore Nature, Build a Waste Free World, Revive Our Oceans and Clean Our Air.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with startup companies that work at Greentown Labs
Prince William and Kate Middleton. CJ GUNTHER/AP/Shutterstock

They also saw some of the prototypes that have been developed at Greentown Labs.

Prince William refers to the Earthshot Prize Awards, which will take place on Friday evening at Boston's MGM Music Hall, as his attempt to provide some urgent optimism about tackling environmental issues.

He and Princess Kate are "excited to be able to bring that to the United States and inspire people stateside and around the world through the incredible stories we are going to tell," a source says.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with startup companies that work at Greentown Labs
Prince William and Kate Middleton. CJ GUNTHER/AP/Shutterstock

The five winners will receive $1 million in grants to scale and accelerate their project's goals, plus support from the Earthshot network.

The source adds, "The prize has become the Prince's Super Bowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet's future."

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for her visit of Greentown Labs
Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate and Prince William kicked off their visit to Boston on Wednesday with a welcome at Boston City Hall from Mayor Michelle Wu. That night, they headed to the TD Garden to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat, sitting courtside for the basketball game.

The royal couple last toured the U.S. in 2014, when they visited New York City. They also visited Los Angeles in 2011, shortly after their royal wedding.

