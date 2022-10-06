Kate Middleton vs. Prince William: See the Royal Couple Compete in a Cocktail-Making Contest!

Kate Middleton and Prince William are shaking things up!

The new Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, competed in a bartending battle during their surprise trip to Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The royals stopped in Trademarket, a new outdoor street food and retail market in the heart of Belfast, where they headed behind the bar for a friendly competition to see who would be the fastest to create a cocktail.

"Who did it better?" the Princess and Princess of Wales' Twitter account captioned a clip of the couple racing to make drinks.

Working from separate stations, the royals quickly poured and shook the spirits, reuniting to toast — and sip! — the mint-garnished pink drinks.

Prince William and Kate are known to show off their competitive sides on occasion during royal outings, whether facing off in a sailing race or rolling dough balls at a bakery.

Trademarket was established by local entrepreneur Will Neill to create a vibrant, welcoming and diverse site, allowing for new businesses from different backgrounds to work alongside each other.

After competing in the cocktail contest, William and Kate chatted with vendors and heard about the measures that have been put in place to ensure the site is both ethically and environmentally sustainable, such as removing single-use plastics and a commitment to paying staff a living wage.

They also greeted well-wishers who gathered to catch a glimpse at the royal couple — and Prince William knelt to give some pets to a pair of dogs in the crowds. The couple has a family dog named Orla (a Celtic name meaning "golden princess") at home, who starred alongside Princess Charlotte in the royal's 7th birthday portraits.

Kate Middleton. Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

The stop was the royal couple's second of the day. The Prince and Princess kicked off the trip with a visit to PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland (PIPS Charity) in Belfast, which provides crisis support for those at risk of suicide and self-harm.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, PIPS has seen a significant rise in those reaching out for help, including an increase of over 500% among young people. Children are helped through art therapy, and William and Kate joined with volunteer counselors in packing up the charity's "Little Boxes of Hope" care packages that are given to children following their time with the charity to aid their recovery and ensure that their parents and guardians feel better equipped to cope.

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

The couple spoke to charity staff and counselors about the life-saving work, including how it has striven to remove barriers to support those experiencing suicidal thoughts.

After spending time at Trademarket, the royals made their final stop of the day in Carrickfergus, which is about 12 miles from Belfast. They chatted with young people and mentors at the charity Carrick Connect, which helps teens who are navigating emotional or social difficulties.

Prince William and Kate also heard about Carrick Connect's mentoring service that helps young people develop strategies for coping with life. Earlier this year, the charity launched a new "Feel Good Hub," a project designed, organized and driven by young people aged 18-25 to promote physical and mental well-being.

William and Kate have been at work through the week, quietly emphasizing that despite their new titles and change in status within the ranks of the royal family, they remain dedicated to their ongoing work in key areas.

On Tuesday, the prince made a forceful speech about the scourge of illegal wildlife poaching and trade, while on Wednesday, the new Princess of Wales met with medical professionals and parents at a maternity unit in a hospital just south of London.

Kate Middleton cradles a newborn at Royal Surrey County Hospital. L: Caption Kate Middleton cradles a newborn at Royal Surrey County Hospital. PHOTO: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images R: Caption . PHOTO: Rui Viera/AP/Shutterstock

Prince William also spent part of Wednesday showing his support for grassroots soccer as he heralded the 10th anniversary of the Football Association's center of excellence and training, St. George's Park.

Prince William and Princess Kate's visit to Northern Ireland follows that of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who traveled over the Irish Sea to Belfast in the early days of his new reign.

The visit came amid King Charles' mission to tour all four nations of the United Kingdom soon after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.