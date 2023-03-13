Kate Middleton Wears Special Gift from King Charles for Her First Commonwealth Day as Princess of Wales

Kate and Prince William returned to the venue of their 2011 wedding, Westminster Abbey, for the annual service honoring the global network of 56 countries

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 11:43 AM
Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince William Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William have returned to a staple on the royal calendar — this time, with new titles.

For the first time since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth and King Charles' accession to the throne in September, the couple attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service on Monday. The event took place at a special place for Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41: Westminster Abbey, where they exchanged vows on their royal wedding day in April 2011.

Princess Kate arrived in a navy Erdem peplum jacket and skirt with a white embroidered print. She completed the look with a navy hat and pumps, adding a little sparkle with a pair of sapphire and diamond earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana and a Prince of Wales feathers brooch, which was a gift from King Charles.

Carrying navy gloves and a clutch as she walked into Westminster Abbey, Kate had to hang on to her hat to save it from flying away in a gust of wind.

Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince William Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince William complemented his wife in a navy suit with a blue tie, and the couple was welcomed in by members of the Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club, who performed at the Great West Door ahead of the Commonwealth Service.

Others members of the royal family in attendance included King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie (the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh) and Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
R: Caption . PHOTO: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The service honors the 56 countries and nations around the world that make up the Commonwealth. "Working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, the Service seeks to highlight a vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing the diversity of it its population of 2.5 billion people, of which over 60 percent are under 30 years old," the palace said in a statement.

The Commonwealth Day theme for 2023 is "Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future."

Sustainability is a key cause for King Charles as he leads the service for the first time as monarch, including with a speech. In 2022, the then-Prince of Wales gave an address on behalf of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who missed the service.

King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Britain's Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales attend the Commonwealth Day service held at Westminster Abbey
Hannah McKay/AP/Shutterstock

Upon King Charles and Queen Camilla's arrival at Westminster Abbey, they were met by the Dean of Westminster before they greeted members of the Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club.

The service began with a procession of Commonwealth member states' flags. As 2023 is the Commonwealth Year of Peace, a specially-designed Commonwealth Flag for Peace was also processed.

The event included musical performances from saxophonist Yolanda Brown, West End stars Roshani Abbey and Nuwan Hugh Perera and the all-female Amalgamation Choir from Cyprus. Marking Rwanda's role as the current Commonwealth Chair-in-Office, the Rwandan National Ballet, Urukerereza, also performed.

King Charles III (2L), Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (4L), Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (5L) and Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (C), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (4R), Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal (3R), Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (2R) and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence attend the Commonwealth Day service ceremony, at Westminster Abbey
JORDAN PETTITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Last year marked a return to the Commonwealth Day Service, which was canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and replaced with a smaller event.

In 2020, the Commonwealth Service was one of the last events the royal family attended before the pandemic prompted lockdown measures, but they were already being cautious by not shaking hands at the service.

The 2020 service was also Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's last joint appearance with the family before they stepped back from their positions as working royals and relocated to California. They have since returned to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022 and the late monarch's funeral events in September. Prince Harry also attended his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.

Related Articles
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II attend the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse
King Charles Remembers Queen Elizabeth in His First Commonwealth Day Address as Monarch
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Why Prince Edward and Sophie's New Royal Titles Were Not Included at Commonwealth Day Service
king charles, prince george
Prince George May Have a Special Role in Grandfather King Charles' Coronation: Report
Pretty Yende attends the ECHO Klassik 2017 at Elbphilharmonie on October 29, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, visits The Sandringham Flower Show 2022 in King's Lynn at Sandringham on July 27, 2022
South African Opera Singer Pretty Yende Says She's 'Honored' to Perform at King Charles' Coronation
Prince And Princess Of Wales At Hayes Muslim Center
Kate Middleton and Prince William Learn to Make Origami Cranes as They Thank Earthquake Relief Organizers
prince william, kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Host Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway at Windsor Castle
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
How King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Make Royal History at Their Coronation This May
Hugo Burnand, the official wedding photographer for the wedding of Their Royal Highnesses Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, holds a print of one of his photographs taken at Clarence House on April 30, 2011 in London, England. The royal couple were married yesterday at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.
King Charles' Coronation Photographer Announced — and He's Been Behind the Camera for Royal Weddings
touts wales family royal christmas 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Christmas Debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Shows Off Perfect Curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Christmas Concert
Together at Christmas Carol service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Join Royals in Supporting Kate Middleton at Her Christmas Concert
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Wales
Kate Middleton Receives Sweet Birthday Message from King Charles and Camilla — See the Pic They Chose
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles III's Coronation: Everything to Know About the Ceremony and Celebration
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "Together at Christmas" community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton To Enjoy Carols With King Charles at Second Annual Royal Christmas Concert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
A Complete Timeline of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Exit from Royal Life
Camilla, the Queen Consort and Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, poses for a group photo as she visits Lille Barracks
Queen Camilla Makes First Royal Visit for New Role That Previously Belonged to Prince Andrew