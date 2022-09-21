Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Heading Stateside! Earthshot Prize Announces Date for Boston Awards

Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize, announced the official date for the second prize ceremony at the Earthshot Innovation Summit in New York City

Published on September 21, 2022 11:16 AM
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William departing the Fitzwilliam Museum during an official visit to Cambridgeshire
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton are getting ready for a trip across the pond.

At the Earthshot Innovation Summit in New York City on Wednesday, CEO Hannah Jones announced that the second awards ceremony will take place in Boston on December 2.

After previously announcing that the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taking place in the United States, the new Prince of Wales revealed they are heading to the city of Boston in July —fittingly, on the 53rd anniversary of the moon landing. Inspired by President John F. Kennedy's famed 10-year goal of landing on the moon (known as Moonshot), the Earthshot Prize aims to promote impactful approaches to the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

During their visit to Massachusetts, the couple will also spotlight and celebrate the "inspiring" city for their work on addressing the impacts of climate change and building a resilient future, they said in a statement.

Prince William and Kate, both 40, were last in the U.S. in 2014 during their visit to New York. Their first visit to the U.S. together was shortly after their royal wedding in 2011, when they headed to Los Angeles.

To announce Boston as the next host city, Prince William tapped Red Sox All-Star Xander Bogaerts. The baseball player appeared at the iconic Fenway Park in the video announcement, saying, "And we will be doing it right here in Boston."

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation will serve as a host partner alongside Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston.

Although Prince William was supposed to attend Wednesday's summit in New York City, he had to cancel the trip due to the recent death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth. Instead, the Prince of Wales appeared via video message two days following the monarch's funeral.

"Although it is the saddest of circumstances that means I cannot join you in person today, I am pleased to join you in video form as you gather in New York for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit," Prince William said. "During this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism and commitment to the Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve."

"Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother's heart, and I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you're all giving our Earthshot finalists, the next generation of environmental pioneers."

He concluded by saying, "Both Catherine and I are so excited to be coming to Boston in December, and we look forward to seeing you all very soon."

