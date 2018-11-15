Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Back to Work After Prince Charles' Birthday Bash

Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing their part for Anti-Bullying Week.

The royal couple visited The BBC on Thursday to view the work the network is doing as a key member of William’s Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying, started in May 2016.

The royal couple met young people who wrote and performed in a new campaign video for “Stop, Speak, Support,” a code of conduct on what to do when they witness bullying online. The campaign was started by the young persons’ panel on the Taskforce and is now being run by the Anti-Bullying Alliance.

Kate and William, both 36, also met parents and children who have been helping guide the latest tech developments from the BBC, the upcoming Kids Online Wellbeing App.

To mark #AntiBullyingWeek, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting the @BBC to view the work the broadcaster is doing as a key member of The Duke's Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying. pic.twitter.com/rkuaK58fwh — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 15, 2018

On the @BBCTheOneShow sofa, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Ellie, Eliza and Cameron from Wormholt Park Primary School for a discussion on the upcoming Kids Online Wellbeing app. #AntiBullyingWeek pic.twitter.com/Yhtp9FpKLp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 15, 2018

Kate, who went full glam with an elaborate updo and glittering diamond drop earrings last night for Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday celebration at Buckingham Palace, sported a teal long-sleeved dress with a pleated skirt by Emilia Wickstead for the outing. She completed the look with a pair of black pumps and her hair in her signature bouncy blowout.

Once again, the mother of three chose an outfit that has been in her closet for years. Kate previously wore the dress during a 2015 visit to the Centre for Addiction Treatment Studies as well as a 2014 trip to New Zealand.

Meanwhile, William opted for a suit jacket and white button-down sans tie.

In February, Prince William surprised students at a London school to discuss cyberbullying.

“I worry for you girls,” he told students at Burlington Danes Academy during a midday assembly.

Speaking with teens Samara Hackett-Valton and Sophie Crowder, William said he has real concerns over body image and how women are portrayed online.

“The touched-up pictures are not real,” he said. “Don’t try to recreate them or think that’s what you’ve got to aim for. There’s a lot of fakeness online so don’t worry about that.”

Asked for his advice to aid mental health, he told the assembly of 250 students: “Don’t spend all day online. Seriously, don’t. For your mental health, get outside, come away from the screen. By all means, be on a screen but don’t be on it all day because it will only bring you into another world. It’s important that you balance the time.”