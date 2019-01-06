Kate Middleton and Prince William Are All Smiles as They Step Out for Church with the Queen

The Christmas holidays might be over, but the royal family is still in Sandringham!

Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out for the first time since Christmas to join Queen Elizabeth at a morning church service at St. Mary Magdalene on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Walking side by side with her husband, Kate, 36, beamed as she glanced at a smiley William, also 36.

For the occasion, Kate rewore a favorite blue Catherine Walker coat overtop a black and white polka-dot dress. She accessorized with a headband in the same shade as her coat and a navy blue clutch that matched her gloves and heels.

Meanwhile, William sported a blue coat and pants, white button-down shirt and red patterned tie.

Prince William and Kate Middleton in Sandringham Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge had previously worn the coat during a trip to Norway last February while pregnant with Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton, wearing a blue Catherine Walker coat, with Crown Princess Mette-Marit in Norway in February 2018 Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Queen, 92, arrived separately and wore a chic all-tan ensemble.

Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan Markle, 37, were not seen in attendance at the church service. Will and Kate’s children — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 8 months — also stayed behind.

The Queen attending a church service in Sandringham on Jan. 6 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Queen usually stays in her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, 100 miles north of London, over the winter holidays. On Christmas morning, Kate, William, Harry and Meghan attended the traditional Sandringham church service before celebrating the holiday with the Queen at Sandringham House.

Despite reports that William and Kate would likely be spending the holiday with Kate’s family in Bucklebury, the royal couple stayed at their nearby home of Anmer Hall with their children, while Harry and Meghan reportedly stayed at Sandringham House with the Queen.

William, Kate, Meghan and Harry at Sandringham on Christmas Day 2018 Stephen Pond/Getty Images

The sisters-in-law were seen smiling as the Fab Four walked into the Christmas morning church service together, even amidst claims of tension between brothers William and Harry and their wives, Kate and Meghan.

A source told PEOPLE that the couples enjoyed a memorable first Christmas together last year, when Meghan made her debut walk to church with the royal family on Christmas Day.

“They really loved Christmas and all had a wonderful time,” the source said. “I think the two women got on — they are definitely not best friends, but it was a really special time for them all to spend together.”

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Spend Christmas Together Amid Reports of Tension

Since Meghan officially joined the royal family in May, there has been a shakeup in its synergy — one that many believe was inevitable.

RELATED: Why Meghan Markle Likely Won’t Deliver Her Baby at the Same Hospital as Kate Middleton

“Wives do change the dynamic, and they both have very strong wives,” a palace insider tells PEOPLE. “If you bring two independent-minded women from the real world into the royal world, they are going to want to have an impact.”