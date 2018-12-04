Every Festive Photo from Kate Middleton and Prince William's Christmas Party for Military Families

On Tuesday in London, the couple hosted a party for military families at Kensington Palace.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
The royal mom of three opted for a festive tartan skirt by Emilia Wickstead with a Brora cropped cashmere black cardigan and matching boots, while William wore a blue quarter-zip pullover for the festive occasion.
Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty
After Kate noticed a patch of “snow” on the ground, the pair were jolted by a blower dispensing the white stuff as they made their arrival to the bash. Kate and William then shared a laugh at their moment of surprise.
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
At the palace party, kids enjoyed an fun mix of activities, including a photo booth, Christmas stocking, snow globe decorating, cracker making and entertainment from U.K. party planners Sharky and George. Prince William, 36, even got in the holiday spirit by joining children in making crackers.
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
The event, in partnership with the Royal British Legion charity, was held at the palace’s Orangery, just a few hundred yards from where Prince William and Princess Kate live with their children Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months. The area was decked out with Christmas trees and other decorations – and of course, there was an appearance from Santa Claus!
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
Kate gave a speech recalling when Prince William served as a helicopter pilot in the Royal Air Force.
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
“As someone whose husband has served, I know how hard it feels when a loved one leaves to do the job they trained for,” she said. “When William served doing search and rescue, I remember how I felt, but I can’t imagine how it feel when your loved ones are away on active service during Christmas. The absence of people you love must be especially hard at this time of year.”
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
REX/Shutterstock
REX/Shutterstock
REX/Shutterstock
REX/Shutterstock
REX/Shutterstock
REX/Shutterstock
REX/Shutterstock
Even Santa Claus made an appearance to the Christmas bash!
Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty
The festivities took place a day before the royal parents fly out to the Royal Air Force base on Cyprus to visit the troops and deliver Christmas cards and gifts from their loved ones back home in the U.K.
Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty
On Wednesday, the royal couple will meet with serving personnel, those living on the base, station staff and members of the local community.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
As William and Kate departed, members of their team tossed snowballs to them. William caught one before tossing it back, and Kate caught one as well, holding it as they walked away.
On Tuesday in London, the couple hosted a party for military families at Kensington Palace.
3 of 20Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty
The royal mom of three opted for a festive tartan skirt by Emilia Wickstead with a Brora cropped cashmere black cardigan and matching boots, while William wore a blue quarter-zip pullover for the festive occasion.
Advertisement
4 of 20Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
After Kate noticed a patch of “snow” on the ground, the pair were jolted by a blower dispensing the white stuff as they made their arrival to the bash. Kate and William then shared a laugh at their moment of surprise.
Advertisement
5 of 20Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
At the palace party, kids enjoyed an fun mix of activities, including a photo booth, Christmas stocking, snow globe decorating, cracker making and entertainment from U.K. party planners Sharky and George. Prince William, 36, even got in the holiday spirit by joining children in making crackers.
Advertisement
6 of 20Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
The event, in partnership with the Royal British Legion charity, was held at the palace’s Orangery, just a few hundred yards from where Prince William and Princess Kate live with their children Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months. The area was decked out with Christmas trees and other decorations – and of course, there was an appearance from Santa Claus!
Advertisement
7 of 20Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
Kate gave a speech recalling when Prince William served as a helicopter pilot in the Royal Air Force.
Advertisement
8 of 20Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
“As someone whose husband has served, I know how hard it feels when a loved one leaves to do the job they trained for,” she said. “When William served doing search and rescue, I remember how I felt, but I can’t imagine how it feel when your loved ones are away on active service during Christmas. The absence of people you love must be especially hard at this time of year.”
Advertisement
9 of 20REX/Shutterstock
Advertisement
10 of 20REX/Shutterstock
Advertisement
11 of 20REX/Shutterstock
Advertisement
12 of 20REX/Shutterstock
Advertisement
13 of 20REX/Shutterstock
Advertisement
14 of 20REX/Shutterstock
Advertisement
15 of 20REX/Shutterstock
Advertisement
16 of 20Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty
Even Santa Claus made an appearance to the Christmas bash!
Advertisement
17 of 20Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty
The festivities took place a day before the royal parents fly out to the Royal Air Force base on Cyprus to visit the troops and deliver Christmas cards and gifts from their loved ones back home in the U.K.
Advertisement
18 of 20Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty
On Wednesday, the royal couple will meet with serving personnel, those living on the base, station staff and members of the local community.
Advertisement
19 of 20Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
Advertisement
20 of 20Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty
As William and Kate departed, members of their team tossed snowballs to them. William caught one before tossing it back, and Kate caught one as well, holding it as they walked away.
You May Like
Read More
Stay in the Know
Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story