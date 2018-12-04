Every Festive Photo from Kate Middleton and Prince William's Christmas Party for Military Families

Christmas crackers! Santa! A snowball fight! Here's how Prince William and Kate Middleton got into the holiday spirit to honor those who serve

More
placeholder
Stephanie Petit
December 04, 2018 10:56 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/">Prince William</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/">Kate Middleton</a>&nbsp;have officially kicked off their holiday celebrations!</p>
pinterest

Prince William and Kate Middleton have officially kicked off their holiday celebrations!

Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty
<p>On Tuesday in London, the couple hosted a party for military families at Kensington Palace.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

On Tuesday in London, the couple hosted a party for military families at Kensington Palace. 

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>The royal mom of three opted for a festive tartan skirt by Emilia Wickstead with a <a href="https://www.brora.co.uk/lq933a900" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Brora</a> cropped cashmere black cardigan and matching boots, while William wore a blue quarter-zip pullover for the festive occasion.</p>
pinterest

The royal mom of three opted for a festive tartan skirt by Emilia Wickstead with a Brora cropped cashmere black cardigan and matching boots, while William wore a blue quarter-zip pullover for the festive occasion.

Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty
<p>After Kate noticed a patch of &#8220;snow&#8221; on the ground, the pair were jolted by a blower dispensing the white stuff as they made their arrival to the bash. Kate and William then shared a laugh at their moment of surprise.</p>
pinterest

After Kate noticed a patch of “snow” on the ground, the pair were jolted by a blower dispensing the white stuff as they made their arrival to the bash. Kate and William then shared a laugh at their moment of surprise.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
<p>At the palace party, kids enjoyed an fun mix of activities, including a photo booth, Christmas stocking, snow globe decorating, cracker making and entertainment from U.K. party planners Sharky and George. Prince William, 36, even got in the holiday spirit by joining children in making crackers.</p>
pinterest

At the palace party, kids enjoyed an fun mix of activities, including a photo booth, Christmas stocking, snow globe decorating, cracker making and entertainment from U.K. party planners Sharky and George. Prince William, 36, even got in the holiday spirit by joining children in making crackers.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
<p>The event, in partnership with the <a href="https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/">Royal British Legion</a> charity, was held at the palace&#8217;s Orangery, just a few hundred yards from where&nbsp;Prince William and Princess Kate live with their children <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/">Prince George</a>, 5,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/">Princess Charlotte</a>, 3, and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/">Prince Louis</a>, 7 months. The area was decked out with Christmas trees and other decorations &ndash; and of course, there was an appearance from Santa Claus!</p>
pinterest

The event, in partnership with the Royal British Legion charity, was held at the palace’s Orangery, just a few hundred yards from where Prince William and Princess Kate live with their children Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months. The area was decked out with Christmas trees and other decorations – and of course, there was an appearance from Santa Claus!

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
<p>Kate gave a speech recalling when Prince William served as a helicopter pilot in the Royal Air Force.</p>
pinterest

Kate gave a speech recalling when Prince William served as a helicopter pilot in the Royal Air Force.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
<p>&#8220;As someone whose husband has served, I know how hard it feels when a loved one leaves to do the job they trained for,&#8221; she said.&nbsp;&#8220;When William served doing search and rescue, I remember how I felt, but I can&#8217;t imagine how it feel when your loved ones are away on active service during Christmas. The absence of people you love must be especially hard at this time of year.&#8221;</p>
pinterest

“As someone whose husband has served, I know how hard it feels when a loved one leaves to do the job they trained for,” she said. “When William served doing search and rescue, I remember how I felt, but I can’t imagine how it feel when your loved ones are away on active service during Christmas. The absence of people you love must be especially hard at this time of year.”

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
pinterest
REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
REX/Shutterstock
<p>Even Santa Claus made an appearance to the Christmas bash!&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

Even Santa Claus made an appearance to the Christmas bash! 

Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty
<p>The festivities took place a day before the royal parents fly out to the Royal Air Force base on Cyprus to visit the troops and deliver Christmas cards and gifts from their loved ones back home in the U.K.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

The festivities took place a day before the royal parents fly out to the Royal Air Force base on Cyprus to visit the troops and deliver Christmas cards and gifts from their loved ones back home in the U.K. 

Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty
<p>On Wednesday, the royal couple will meet with serving personnel, those living on the base, station staff and members of the local community.</p>
pinterest

On Wednesday, the royal couple will meet with serving personnel, those living on the base, station staff and members of the local community.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty
pinterest
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
<p>As William and Kate departed, members of their team tossed snowballs to them. William caught one before tossing it back, and Kate caught one as well, holding it as they walked away.</p>
pinterest

As William and Kate departed, members of their team tossed snowballs to them. William caught one before tossing it back, and Kate caught one as well, holding it as they walked away.

Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty
1 of 21

Advertisement
1 of 20 Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton have officially kicked off their holiday celebrations!

Advertisement
2 of 20 Samir Hussein/WireImage

On Tuesday in London, the couple hosted a party for military families at Kensington Palace. 

3 of 20 Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty

The royal mom of three opted for a festive tartan skirt by Emilia Wickstead with a Brora cropped cashmere black cardigan and matching boots, while William wore a blue quarter-zip pullover for the festive occasion.

Advertisement
4 of 20 Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

After Kate noticed a patch of “snow” on the ground, the pair were jolted by a blower dispensing the white stuff as they made their arrival to the bash. Kate and William then shared a laugh at their moment of surprise.

Advertisement
5 of 20 Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

At the palace party, kids enjoyed an fun mix of activities, including a photo booth, Christmas stocking, snow globe decorating, cracker making and entertainment from U.K. party planners Sharky and George. Prince William, 36, even got in the holiday spirit by joining children in making crackers.

Advertisement
6 of 20 Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

The event, in partnership with the Royal British Legion charity, was held at the palace’s Orangery, just a few hundred yards from where Prince William and Princess Kate live with their children Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months. The area was decked out with Christmas trees and other decorations – and of course, there was an appearance from Santa Claus!

Advertisement
7 of 20 Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Kate gave a speech recalling when Prince William served as a helicopter pilot in the Royal Air Force.

Advertisement
8 of 20 Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

“As someone whose husband has served, I know how hard it feels when a loved one leaves to do the job they trained for,” she said. “When William served doing search and rescue, I remember how I felt, but I can’t imagine how it feel when your loved ones are away on active service during Christmas. The absence of people you love must be especially hard at this time of year.”

Advertisement
9 of 20 REX/Shutterstock

Advertisement
10 of 20 REX/Shutterstock

Advertisement
11 of 20 REX/Shutterstock

Advertisement
12 of 20 REX/Shutterstock

Advertisement
13 of 20 REX/Shutterstock

Advertisement
14 of 20 REX/Shutterstock

Advertisement
15 of 20 REX/Shutterstock

Advertisement
16 of 20 Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty

Even Santa Claus made an appearance to the Christmas bash! 

Advertisement
17 of 20 Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty

The festivities took place a day before the royal parents fly out to the Royal Air Force base on Cyprus to visit the troops and deliver Christmas cards and gifts from their loved ones back home in the U.K. 

Advertisement
18 of 20 Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

On Wednesday, the royal couple will meet with serving personnel, those living on the base, station staff and members of the local community.

Advertisement
19 of 20 Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Advertisement
20 of 20 Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty

As William and Kate departed, members of their team tossed snowballs to them. William caught one before tossing it back, and Kate caught one as well, holding it as they walked away.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.