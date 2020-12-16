It's a tradition for the royal family to share their holiday cards

See Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Christmas Card (with the Biggest Smile from Louis!)

There's something extra jolly about Kate Middleton and Prince William's Christmas card this year!

Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, once again steal the show on the Cambridge family's 2020 holiday card, which was taken in the fall by photographer Matt Porteous at the family's country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family," a palace spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The family of five poses in cozy sweaters as they sit on a haystack in front of a large pile of logs. Each of them sports a big smile, including an extra-wide grin from little Louis, who sits front and center!

The couple sent one of their cards to the NHS that included a handwritten message from Prince William thanking them for their work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"To all the amazing NHS staff. We can never thank you enough for the dedication and sacrifices you have had to make this year. We will be forever grateful," he wrote.

The royal couple both signed their names with a casual "William" and "Catherine."

It's a tradition for the royal family to share their holiday card with the public. In 2019, Kate and Prince William released one of their most candid and casual photos yet as they posed with their three kids on a vintage motorcycle sidecar.

Their 2018 card featured the family of five looking casual in coordinating blue ensembles at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Kate and Prince William, both 38, marked the holiday season by bringing their children to a pantomime performance at the London Palladium on December 11. The outing to see some traditional British holiday entertainment also marked Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' first-ever red carpet appearance!

During Kate and William's 1,250-mile journey across Britain aboard the Royal Train earlier this month, they revealed that they were still unsure of their Christmas plans this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans," Prince William said. "It's difficult to know what to do for the best."

It was announced last week that Queen Elizabeth, 94, has called off her regular trip to Sandringham for Christmas. Instead, she and husband Prince Philip, 99, will stay at Windsor Castle, where they have spent much of their time in quarantine since March. This year will mark the first time since 1987 that the Queen will spend Christmas at Windsor rather than Sandringham.

Kate and Prince William usually join the Queen and the rest of the family for Christmas festivities at Sandringham. In fact, last year marked Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Christmas morning debut alongside the royals for their annual walk to church services.

