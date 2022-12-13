Kate Middleton and Prince William Match in Jeans in Their Most Casual Family Christmas Card Yet

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis hold hands with their parents in the sunny new photo

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 05:35 PM
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 COURTESY OF MTV https://spaces.hightail.com/space/TTpzJQHmGT
Photo: COURTESY OF MTV

The Prince and Princess of Wales are sending sunny Christmas wishes.

Kate Middleton and Prince William revealed a new portrait of their family — including their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — that is being used as this year's holiday card. The picture shows the five family members holding hands, all dressed casually for a sunny stroll. Both Prince William and Princess Kate both sport jeans, while George, Charlotte and Louis all wear shorts and sneakers.

"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card!" they captioned the snap on social media.

The sweet snap was taken by photographer Matt Porteous earlier this year in Norfolk. The family spends lots of time at their country home Anmer Hall, which is part of the royal family's Sandringham estate, and it's where Kate is said to feel most at home.

Last year, Prince William and Princess Kate chose a previously unseen photo showing them posed with their kids during a private family trip to Jordan.

The country holds significance for Kate, as she lived in Jordan for two years as a child when her father worked for British Airways. Prince William also previously visited Jordan as part of his tour of the Middle East in 2018.

For 2019's photo, the family of five posed in cozy sweaters on a haystack in front of a large pile of logs at Anmer Hall. They each sport a big smile, including an extra-wide grin from little Louis, who is front and center.

The young royals are likely celebrating Christmas at school this month. According to the school's website, "Christmas festivities and opportunities make it even more special for our pupils, with every single child performing in a Christmas event, including Christingles, Nativities, Pre Prep House singing competitions and of course, our end of term Carol Service."

The family is preparing for their first holiday season since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, after which King Charles III made Prince William the new Prince of Wales as heir to the throne.

Following tradition, the royal family is set to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham. During her life, Queen Elizabeth would take the train from London to Norfolk in December to spend the holiday at the country residence. She would usually stay at Sandringham until the anniversary of her father King George VI's death and her accession to the throne in early February.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the royal family was separated for the past two Christmases. In 2020, the Queen and Prince Philip spent the holiday at Windsor Castle apart from other family members. Queen Elizabeth was joined at Windsor Castle by Charles and Camilla last year after plans to return to Sandringham were scrapped due to rising cases of coronavirus.

Each Christmas, the royal family makes a trip to St. Mary Magdalene church for mass, after which they greet well-wishers. They then head back to Sandringham to enjoy a traditional turkey holiday feast.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their Christmas morning debut alongside the royals for their annual walk to church services in 2019.

This year, King Charles will record his first Christmas broadcast, which the family traditionally watches at 3 p.m. local time on December 25.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George at Christmas 2019. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

This year will also see Kate host her second annual Christmas carol concert. King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to attend the event on Dec. 15.

"This year's carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others," Buckingham Palace said in a press release. "These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them."

While last year's event featured performances by Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis, the 2022 concert will be similarly star-studded, with the Abbey Choir's traditional carols featuring alongside performances by guests including Craig David and Les Miserables star Samantha Barks. There will also be a special duet between opera singer Alfie Boe and Spice Girl Melanie C.

Readings will be delivered by speakers including Prince William, Kristin Scott Thomas and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville. The Christmas Eve broadcast of the event on ITV will be narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Related Articles
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "Together at Christmas" community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton To Enjoy Carols With King Charles at Second Annual Royal Christmas Concert
Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.
How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Will Celebrate Christmas at Their New School
Kate Middleton Wows in Red Dress for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas Promo Credit---The-Royal-Foundation-of-The-Prince-and-Princess-of-Wales
Kate Middleton Wows in Red Dress for 'Royal Carols: Together at Christmas' Promo
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES Terms of Release - Copyright of the photograph belongs to Samir Hussein. Publications are asked to credit Samir Hussein. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that: The photograph should be solely used from news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st January 2023 without prior permission from Buckingham Palace. Any questions relating to additional use of the photograph should be first directed to Buckingham Palace. In this handout provided by Buckingham Palace on December 11, 2022, the 2022 Christmas card of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort in front of a Christmas tree in Clarence House, on December 11, 2022 in London, England. The photograph was taken at the Braemar Games on the 3rd September 2022 by Samir Hussein. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla Share Their First Christmas Card of Reign — See the Photo They Chose
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles Will Continue Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Tradition with the Royal Family
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla 
Royals Rollout 10/24
Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Life in Windsor as a 'Modern Royal Family'
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Carrickfergus
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Off This Week for a Relatable — Nonroyal! — Reason
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort take part in an address in Westminster Hall
Where Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Living After Queen Elizabeth's Death?
Prince William and Princess Catherine, Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Eventually Move Into Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton Arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Queen's Funeral at Westminster Abbey
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, Join Royal Family Procession at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Kate Middleton Shares Video for Addiction Awareness Week
Kate Middleton Displays Family Photos in Latest Video — See the Sweet Snaps
Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.
How Future Queen Kate Middleton Is a Modern Matriarch: 'She Guides the Family'
Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.
How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are Spending Their School Break
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales view floral tributes at Sandringham
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Solo Outing as Prince and Princess of Wales
Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.
Kate Middleton Shares Her Children's Candid Reaction to Her Engagement Photos with Prince William