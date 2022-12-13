Kate Middleton and Prince William Match in Jeans in Their Most Casual Family Christmas Card Yet

The Prince and Princess of Wales are sending sunny Christmas wishes.

Kate Middleton and Prince William revealed a new portrait of their family — including their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — that is being used as this year's holiday card. The picture shows the five family members holding hands, all dressed casually for a sunny stroll. Both Prince William and Princess Kate both sport jeans, while George, Charlotte and Louis all wear shorts and sneakers.

"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card!" they captioned the snap on social media.

The sweet snap was taken by photographer Matt Porteous earlier this year in Norfolk. The family spends lots of time at their country home Anmer Hall, which is part of the royal family's Sandringham estate, and it's where Kate is said to feel most at home.

Last year, Prince William and Princess Kate chose a previously unseen photo showing them posed with their kids during a private family trip to Jordan.

The country holds significance for Kate, as she lived in Jordan for two years as a child when her father worked for British Airways. Prince William also previously visited Jordan as part of his tour of the Middle East in 2018.

For 2019's photo, the family of five posed in cozy sweaters on a haystack in front of a large pile of logs at Anmer Hall. They each sport a big smile, including an extra-wide grin from little Louis, who is front and center.

The young royals are likely celebrating Christmas at school this month. According to the school's website, "Christmas festivities and opportunities make it even more special for our pupils, with every single child performing in a Christmas event, including Christingles, Nativities, Pre Prep House singing competitions and of course, our end of term Carol Service."

The family is preparing for their first holiday season since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, after which King Charles III made Prince William the new Prince of Wales as heir to the throne.

Following tradition, the royal family is set to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham. During her life, Queen Elizabeth would take the train from London to Norfolk in December to spend the holiday at the country residence. She would usually stay at Sandringham until the anniversary of her father King George VI's death and her accession to the throne in early February.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the royal family was separated for the past two Christmases. In 2020, the Queen and Prince Philip spent the holiday at Windsor Castle apart from other family members. Queen Elizabeth was joined at Windsor Castle by Charles and Camilla last year after plans to return to Sandringham were scrapped due to rising cases of coronavirus.

Each Christmas, the royal family makes a trip to St. Mary Magdalene church for mass, after which they greet well-wishers. They then head back to Sandringham to enjoy a traditional turkey holiday feast.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their Christmas morning debut alongside the royals for their annual walk to church services in 2019.

This year, King Charles will record his first Christmas broadcast, which the family traditionally watches at 3 p.m. local time on December 25.

This year will also see Kate host her second annual Christmas carol concert. King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to attend the event on Dec. 15.

"This year's carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others," Buckingham Palace said in a press release. "These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them."

While last year's event featured performances by Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis, the 2022 concert will be similarly star-studded, with the Abbey Choir's traditional carols featuring alongside performances by guests including Craig David and Les Miserables star Samantha Barks. There will also be a special duet between opera singer Alfie Boe and Spice Girl Melanie C.

Readings will be delivered by speakers including Prince William, Kristin Scott Thomas and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville. The Christmas Eve broadcast of the event on ITV will be narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones.