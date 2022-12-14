Kate Middleton and Prince William's family Christmas card is full of sweet and unexpected details — but did you catch them all?

The royal couple is celebrating their first holiday season as the Prince and Princess of Wales, and keeping with tradition, they've shared a new family photo that is being used on the cards. In the shot, Prince William and Princess Kate walk, both 40, along a path holding hands with their three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

While the sunny and casual nature of the portrait was the first thing many people noticed, a closer look reveals some cute clues into life in the Wales household.

Kate's Royal Rewear

The Princess of Wales is known to recycle favorite pieces from her wardrobe, and this year's Christmas card photo was no exception. She dressed down in blue jeans and white sneakers paired with her "Mabel" broderie anglaise shirt by Mih Jeans, a piece she's worn on several occasions before.

Kate first wore the white blouse in May 2019, when she unveiled her Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. The piece made another appearance in June 2020, when she joined Prince William in making Zoom calls during the U.K.'s annual Volunteers Week.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Breaking the Chain

At first glance, it appears that all five family members are holding hands in the photo. However, a closer look reveals that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are actually unlinked, with Louis' hand hidden behind his sister's.

Memorably, Princess Charlotte held her little brother's hand in his christening portraits, but she's also been known to set him straight. During the Trooping the Colour parade in June, Princess Charlotte stopped Prince Louis from waving during their carriage ride when she seemingly felt he was a little too enthusiastic. Undeterred, Prince Louis continued waving just a moment later.

Matching Shirts

The entire family is dressed casually in coordinating shades of blue, with Princess Kate and Prince William sporting jeans while all three of their children wear shorts. It appears that both Prince William and Prince George are matching in another way, both wearing Ralph Lauren collared shirts.

Prince George's Relaxed Fit

Adding an extra layer of casualness to the family photo, Prince George's polo shirt is untucked — unlike Kate, William and Louis, who all have their tops neatly tucked into their pants. The future monarch's easygoing moment is a fun divergence from his sharp suits and ties that he's been wearing more often as he joins his parents on royal outings.

A Favorite Photographer

The new portrait was taken earlier this year in Norfolk by Matt Porteous, who has been behind the camera for previous Christmas card photos and other family moments as well. He was the official photographer for Prince Louis' 2018 christening, Prince George's third and fifth birthday portraits and more. Porteous even followed Kate and Prince William underwater during their Caribbean tour earlier this year, capturing the footage of the couple scuba diving in Belize!

Perfectly in Sync

As the family walks towards the camera, it's hard to miss how the parents and the children are matching. Both Princess Kate and Prince William appear mid-stride with their left legs in front, while all three kids are coordinating with their right legs leading.

Prince William's Gaze

While Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis are all facing the camera, Prince William cooly looks off to the side. He looks extra laidback — and his natural smile and hand placed in his pocket add to the photo's overall casual feel.