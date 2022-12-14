Everything You Missed in Kate Middleton and Prince William's Christmas Pic — Like George's Untucked Shirt!

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also require a double take

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

and Monique Jessen
Published on December 14, 2022 10:46 AM
Kate Middleton and Prince William Christmas Card 2022
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton. Photo: Photo by Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William's family Christmas card is full of sweet and unexpected details — but did you catch them all?

The royal couple is celebrating their first holiday season as the Prince and Princess of Wales, and keeping with tradition, they've shared a new family photo that is being used on the cards. In the shot, Prince William and Princess Kate walk, both 40, along a path holding hands with their three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

While the sunny and casual nature of the portrait was the first thing many people noticed, a closer look reveals some cute clues into life in the Wales household.

Kate's Royal Rewear

The Princess of Wales is known to recycle favorite pieces from her wardrobe, and this year's Christmas card photo was no exception. She dressed down in blue jeans and white sneakers paired with her "Mabel" broderie anglaise shirt by Mih Jeans, a piece she's worn on several occasions before.

Kate first wore the white blouse in May 2019, when she unveiled her Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. The piece made another appearance in June 2020, when she joined Prince William in making Zoom calls during the U.K.'s annual Volunteers Week.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Breaking the Chain

At first glance, it appears that all five family members are holding hands in the photo. However, a closer look reveals that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are actually unlinked, with Louis' hand hidden behind his sister's.

Memorably, Princess Charlotte held her little brother's hand in his christening portraits, but she's also been known to set him straight. During the Trooping the Colour parade in June, Princess Charlotte stopped Prince Louis from waving during their carriage ride when she seemingly felt he was a little too enthusiastic. Undeterred, Prince Louis continued waving just a moment later.

Matching Shirts

The entire family is dressed casually in coordinating shades of blue, with Princess Kate and Prince William sporting jeans while all three of their children wear shorts. It appears that both Prince William and Prince George are matching in another way, both wearing Ralph Lauren collared shirts.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour on June 2. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince George's Relaxed Fit

Adding an extra layer of casualness to the family photo, Prince George's polo shirt is untucked — unlike Kate, William and Louis, who all have their tops neatly tucked into their pants. The future monarch's easygoing moment is a fun divergence from his sharp suits and ties that he's been wearing more often as he joins his parents on royal outings.

A Favorite Photographer

The new portrait was taken earlier this year in Norfolk by Matt Porteous, who has been behind the camera for previous Christmas card photos and other family moments as well. He was the official photographer for Prince Louis' 2018 christening, Prince George's third and fifth birthday portraits and more. Porteous even followed Kate and Prince William underwater during their Caribbean tour earlier this year, capturing the footage of the couple scuba diving in Belize!

NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES) (Not for use after December 31, 2021, ALL uses after this date will require permission from Kensington Palace) (The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published)This handout image provided by Kensington Palace on December 16 2020 of the 2020 Christmas card of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, features an image taken in the autumn by photographer Matt Porteous showing <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their three children <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> (left), <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> (right) and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. (Photo by Matt Porteous / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty Images)
Matt Porteous / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty

Perfectly in Sync

As the family walks towards the camera, it's hard to miss how the parents and the children are matching. Both Princess Kate and Prince William appear mid-stride with their left legs in front, while all three kids are coordinating with their right legs leading.

Prince William's Gaze

While Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis are all facing the camera, Prince William cooly looks off to the side. He looks extra laidback — and his natural smile and hand placed in his pocket add to the photo's overall casual feel.

