Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal New Charity Name After Split from Meghan and Harry

Kate Middleton and Prince William have officially changed the name of the charity they previously shared with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The two couples announced their split earlier this year as they started to take “divergent paths” in their charity work and needed to reflect that in different outlets, a source told PEOPLE.

The charitable arm was originally known as The Royal Foundation when it was founded in 2009 by William, Kate and Harry. When Meghan joined as patron of the foundation after joining the royal family last year, the name was amended to The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Now, it has been changed to The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, according to documents published by Companies House.

In July, Meghan and Harry announced the creation of their new charity, known as Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health program, Heads Together,” the palace said in a statement earlier this year.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation. They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better,” the statement continued.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the separation is a “natural progression” and not a breakup.

“A review of The Royal Foundation is something that had previously been announced,” said the source. “This is part of [the couples’] diverging paths, which hastened a look at the foundation.”

In the spring, the couples separated their joint “court” at Kensington Palace by creating two separate offices. Meghan and Harry’s office moved out of Kensington Palace and into Buckingham Palace, where the Queen resides, while William and Kate’s office remains in Kensington Palace, where they live with their three children. (Since then, Meghan and Harry have moved to Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage with baby Archie — 25 miles outside London — and launched their own Instagram page.)

As heir to the throne, “the Duke of Cambridge has less flexibility [in his charity work] because of his constitutional obligations,” a source told PEOPLE. New dad Harry “is now married, has started a family and is not constitutionally bound. It is a natural progression.”

The two couples also have different “stylistic” approaches to their work, adeds the source: “The Cambridges take a very top-level approach. They have different roles and three small children.”

On the other hand, Harry “has taken a very hands-on, in-the-weeds approach to the birth of Invictus,” his Paralympic games for wounded service members and veterans.