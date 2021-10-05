Kate Middleton and Prince William's Chocolate Biscuit Wedding Cake Recipe Requires No Baking

The royal recipe for the cake served at Kate Middleton and Prince William's fairy tale wedding has been revealed!

The Royal Collection Trust shared the steps to make chocolate biscuit cake, a childhood favorite of Prince William's that was served as the groom's cake at the couple's 2011 nuptials, according to The Telegraph. The Royal Collection Trust promises the cake to be not just "delicious," but also "really easy" to make — and doesn't even require baking.

The first step is to gather up the ingredients. The recipe for eight servings calls for 225 grams (8 ounces) Rich Tea biscuits, 115g (4 oz.) of softened unsalted butter, 115g (4 oz.) of unrefined caster sugar, 115g (4 oz.) of chopped dark chocolate (minimum 53% cocoa solids) and two tablespoons of warm water. To make the chocolate ganache, you'll need 125g (4.4 oz.) chopped dark chocolate and 125g (4.4 oz.) of whipped cream.

To start, grease your 6-inch metal cake ring with butter and line the sides and bottom with baking paper. Then break the biscuits into small pieces of about an inch — but not so small that they are crumbs. Mix softened butter and sugar into a bowl until light and fluffy, followed by adding melted chocolate (the chocolate can be melted in the microwave or over a simmering pot of water) and mixing again.

Add the water followed by the broken biscuits. Stir well to make sure that all the biscuit pieces are covered with the chocolate mix. Then place the mixture into the cake ring and firmly push it down to create an even texture. Place the cake into the fridge to chill for about 30 minutes or until it becomes firm.

For the chocolate ganache, put the chopped chocolate into a bowl and pour the whipped cream into a saucepan. After bringing the cream to a simmer, pour it over the chopped chocolate. Carefully stir until the chocolate has completely melted and the ganache is smoothly blended.

Remove the chocolate biscuit cake from the cake ring and place on to a wire rack with a tray beneath in preparation for the next step. Carefully coat the chocolate biscuit cake with the warm ganache, making sure that all of the cake is evenly coated. After it has set, feel free to add your own decorations!

In addition to the chocolate biscuit cake, Kate and Prince William, both 39, served a traditional fruitcake by Fiona Cairns and her team at the wedding reception.

"It had to be multitiered, and it had to be a fruit cake," Cairns previously told PEOPLE. "[Kate] didn't want any gold or glitter. It wasn't to have any color on it all. It had to reflect the flowers of the four [U.K.] nations, and it also had to reflect the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace, where the cake was going to be, to show some of the architectural detail."

The result was an eight-tiered traditional fruitcake adorned with 900 leaf and floral touches and topped with the couple's cipher.

And that fruitcake has come in handy on more than one occasion — they also served it at all three of their children's christenings!