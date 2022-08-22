Kate Middleton and Prince William Head to Scotland with Children to Visit Queen Elizabeth

The monarch has been staying at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, where she typically spends her summers, since July

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2022 02:13 PM
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William have made their way to Scotland for a royal summer tradition.

The couple — along with their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — traveled north to visit Queen Elizabeth at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, where she traditionally retreats in the late summer months.

Just as Prince William did growing up, his three children will likely splash in the River Dee while exploring the outdoors at the expansive rural estate, which has served as a private retreat for the British royal family for over 150 years. It will serve as a last dose of summer before the Cambridge kids begin the semester at a new school, Lambrook School in Berkshire, next month.

A general view of Balmoral Castle, which is one of the residences of the Royal family, and where <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II traditionally spends the summer months.
Balmoral Castle. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty

Following the death of Prince Philip in April 2021, Kate and Prince William shared previously unseen photos taken throughout the years at Balmoral, including a sweet shot of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip surrounded by their great-grandchildren.

Another newly released picture was a 2015 shot featuring the Queen and Prince Philip posing with Kate, William, Prince George and a baby Princess Charlotte at the Scotland escape.

William and Kate, both 40, also have a special spot in their hearts for Scotland, as it's where they first met as college students at the University of St. Andrews (where his cousin Lady Louise will start school soon!).

Prince William previously stated that "the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep."

"It was here in Scotland — 20 years ago this year — that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart." He added, "George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too. We have no doubt they will grow up sharing our love and connection to Scotland from the Highlands to the Central Belt, from the Islands to the Borders."

The Queen, 96, headed to Scotland in July and will likely welcome many visitors and family members during her time there.

Traditionally, she is seen arriving at the Highlands estate in a short ceremony, captured by photographers, with soldiers from a Scottish regiment as military pipers and well-wishers gather at the gates of her estate.

This year, her arrival happened privately on the estate grounds. The plans have been changed for the Queen — who has been experiencing mobility issues causing her to cancel public appearances and duties for several months now — for "reasons of comfort," a royal source said.

Baby Prince Andrew perches on <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-philip/" data-inlink="true">Prince Philip</a>'s lap during a picnic on the grounds of Balmoral Castle. Also pictured are <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne.
Royal Family at Balmoral. Bettmann Archive/Getty

Although it's a vacation, it's not all play for the monarch while she's away in the Scottish Highlands. She continues to work, reading her diplomatic papers in the famous "red boxes" delivered daily. She also normally continues to hold audiences and undertake some public engagements.

The U.K. prime minister also traditionally visits Balmoral each year — and the Queen may also meet a new leader, the 15th of her reign, during this trip. After Boris Johnson announced that he was stepping down from the position this summer, the newly elected prime minister will likely travel to Scotland for an audience with the monarch soon after the early September election.

