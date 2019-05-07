Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Go Head-to-Head in Charity Sailing Race This Summer

Kate Middleton and Prince William at sea!

Just one day after becoming aunt and uncle to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s newborn son, the royal couple announced a new sailing race that will benefit eight of their royal patronages.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The inaugural regatta the King’s Cup will take place in August on the Isle of Wight, with Kate and William each acting as skippers of competing boats and hoping to win the King’s Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes’ Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920.

Eight boats will race, each representing a charity being supported by the royals. This year, Kate’s four charities that will be represented at Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and The Royal Foundation. Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, the London Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, and Tusk, four causes for which William is a patron, will also compete.

Kelvin Boyes - Pool/Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will host the inaugural regatta The King’s Cup this summer to raise awareness and funds for eight of Their Royal Highnesses’ patronages. pic.twitter.com/rcdRPCr8BA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 7, 2019

Later on Tuesday, Kate and William will join young people from a number of their chosen charities to take part in a simulated sailing race. They’ll also unveil the King’s Cup.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate Middleton REX/Shutterstock

The sporty couple are longtime advocates for being active, highlighting how sports, nature and being outdoors can improve physical and mental well-being.

And they’re not opposed to some friendly competition. While visiting Northern Ireland in March, Kate and William faced off against each other in a canoe race, where William’s boat clinched the victory. Despite falling short, the royal mom flashed a big smile while wearing her helmet and holding her paddle.

Prince William REX/Shutterstock

Kate also tried her hand at archery, while William conquered a ropes course as the children supported him and cheered him on.