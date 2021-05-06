Kate Middleton and Prince William Made a Big Change to Their Instagram Profile

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made some major changes to their online presence this week

Kate Middleton and Prince William are doing some royal rebranding!

In addition to the launch of their new YouTube channel on Wednesday, the couple has also updated their Instagram account from @KensingtonRoyal to @DukeandDuchessofCambridge, although their Twitter page remains @KensingtonRoyal. The @KensingtonRoyal account now redirects to the new page.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Along with the change was an updated profile photo that was also used for their YouTube channel: a candid shot of the pair giggling during their 2020 visit to Ireland.

The Kensington Royal office previously included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before they launched their independent @SussexRoyal Instagram page. They consequently shut down the page (although their previous content still exists) when they stepped back from their senior royal roles.

A new Instagram post announced the launch of their YouTube channel, poking fun at their timing. "Better late than never - we're now on @YouTube," the video was captioned.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a few new Instagram posts on Thursday, including a glimpse of Kate's new Hold Still book, which reflects life in the U.K. amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The endeavor has been a passion project of Kate's over the past year. They also introduced a series of phone calls Kate held with participants from the Hold Still photography project.

A birthday wish to Meghan and Harry's son Archie, who turns 2 on Thursday, was also shared.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!