Kate Middleton and Prince William Just Changed Their Name on Twitter and Instagram

Kate Middleton and Prince William have made a big change to their social media accounts.

Shortly after the royal couple updated their profile photos on both Twitter and Instagram, they've made another tweak: their display name. They've replaced "Kensington Palace" with the more fitting "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge." Now they're social media names reflect their official titles, although the handle remains @KensingtonRoyal.

Kate, 38, and William, 37, have their royal office at Kensington Palace, their official residence in London where they live with their three children. The social media account also covered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle until last year when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex created their own office at Buckingham Palace and launched their own Instagram account, which is now defunct following their royal exit.

Earlier this month, the Cambridges updated the profile picture on their Kensington Royal Twitter and Instagram accounts, opting for a still from the recent video the family of five made for the "Clap for Carers" campaign. The parents — along with their children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — took part in the supportive initiative to honor of frontline workers who are currently fighting coronavirus.

The account's last profile picture change came in April 2019, when they split royal households from Meghan and Prince Harry. The Kensington Royal social media pages changed from a photo of Meghan, Harry, Kate and William together at their first appearance as a foursome at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018 to a photo of the Cambridges. The casual snap, featuring the family of five enjoying some time outdoors by sitting on a tree at Anmer Hall, was used as the family's Christmas card in 2018.

From supporting Queen Elizabeth's groundbreaking speech on Instagram to having their three children take part in a viral movement, the royal couple is finding new ways to support their royal work on social media amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 26, they shared a sweet video of their kids enthusiastically clapping for all those helping patients affected by coronavirus as they joined in on a viral hashtag initiative amid the pandemic. A few weeks later, they all took part in the movement as a family.

They've also used their Instagram and Twitter pages to show how they are continuing their royal work amid the crisis through Zoom calls to charities and organizations.

