Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate the Start of a 'Special Week' — Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, around the 'Back to Nature Garden' garden

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee festivities are almost here!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's official Twitter account celebrated the occasion, which celebrates the 96-year-old monarch's historic 70 years on the throne, with an emoji-filled post on Monday to kick off the exciting week.

"It's the start of a special week full of celebrations!" the couple's office tweeted. They added, "Oh and did you see that #PlatinumJubilee now has its own emoji too?" sharing one of the several hashtags that make crown-wearing corgi appropriately named "PJ" appear on the social media site.

To complete the post, they shared another emoji of a face wearing a party hat.

Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, will take part in a number of the events taking place between June 2 and June 5, starting with the annual Trooping the Colour celebration marking the Queen's birthday on Thursday. The couple (and their three children!) will join the other working members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a flypast after taking part in the parade of 1,500 soldiers and 350 horses.

On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will head to Wales, where they lived for a few years when they were first married more than a decade ago, to take part in Jubilee celebrations outside London.

More news about the weekend's events was announced on Monday, including that Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will attend a Big Jubilee Lunch at The Oval in London on Sunday. Similar events will take place around the U.K. on Sunday.

"Whether it's sharing a cuppa with a neighbour on the doorstep or a bigger bash in the street, join millions of people across the UK to share friendship, food and fun with The Big Jubilee Lunch," according to the event's website. "It's the party that's right up your street, and everyone's invited, so let's take to our streets, gardens and neighbourhoods to have fun and get to know one another a little better."

Also on Monday, it was announced that Queen Elizabeth will have a horse running on Saturday at Derby Day at Epsom Downs. Her horse Just Fine has been entered in the penultimate race of the day.

Unfortunately, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be participating in the Platinum Jubilee events.

"I am deeply saddened to be missing the historic celebration of Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. However, I will be praying for The Queen and giving thanks for her extraordinary seventy years of service to us all. I will also be praying for our nation at this time of celebration and thanksgiving," he said in a statement. "May The Queen's example bring us together in unity and care for one another."

The planned festivities include Trooping the Colour, the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called "Platinum Party at the Palace," the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

"She's not someone who directly enjoys the limelight, but she recognizes these anniversaries are moments for people and communities to come together," a source previously told PEOPLE.

