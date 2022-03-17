The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined the Irish Guards for their traditional parade

Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend First St. Patrick's Day Celebration Since the Start of the Pandemic

Kate Middleton and Prince William are raising a glass to the Irish on St. Patrick's Day.

The royal couple joined the Irish Guards for their annual parade and celebration in Aldershot, about 40 miles southwest of London, on Thursday.

The couple has not been able to take part in the occasion in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But they returned to the festive celebration this year, handing out symbolic shamrocks and joining in the festivities with the guards at their barracks.

William, 39, in his uniform of his honorary position of Colonel of the Irish Guards, saluted the regimental mascot Irish wolfhound Turlough Mor (also known as Seamus!).

And Kate, 40, got into the holiday spirit by wearing a coat by the aptly-named designer Laura Green, as she happily presented the wolfhound with his own emblematic shamrock sprig.

1st Battalion Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade Kate Middleton | Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

After the parade, during which William took the salute, the couple sat for the traditional photographs alongside soldiers of every rank. They then retired to the Junior Ranks dining hall to meet some of the soldiers and their families and receive a toast from the Senior Guardsman of the 1st Battalion.

1st Battalion Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade Kate Middleton | Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Earlier in the day, the couple's office tweeted their wishes to those celebrating St. Patrick's Day around the world.

Earlier in the week, William's father Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall , enjoyed some hospitality at an Irish center in London — with Charles getting some laughs as he poured, and then sipped, some Guinness.

His humorous attempt had wife Camilla chuckling — especially as he took a sip before the beer settled and got froth on his nose.

1st Battalion Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images