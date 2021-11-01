Kate Middleton and Prince William Go from Casual to Dressy at Day 1 of the COP26 Climate Conference: See Pics!

Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate represented the royal family during the first day of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland

By Stephanie Petit November 01, 2021 04:24 PM

Kate Middleton and Prince William kicked off their visit to Scotland for the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference on Monday by meeting with young scouts to hear how about their #PromiseToThePlanet campaign.

Kate appropriately wore what appeared to be a Ganni vest made from 100% recycled polyester over a monochromatic jeans-and-turtleneck look rounded off by a red, white and blue U.K. Scouting scarf.

Credit: Victoria Stewart - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty as she made wildflower seed "bombs"...

...which they scattered by throwing!

The couple also joined scouts in grilling up veggie burgers and mastering the basics of bicycle maintenance.

They also met 12-year-old Lewis Howe, one of the 26 #OneStepGreener Ambassadors recently announced by the U.K. Government. Through scouting, Lewis is challenging all schools around Scotland to reduce food waste by using surplus food to create meals for those in need using environmentally friendly packaging.

The couple teamed up with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to host key members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative as well as winners and finalists of the first Earthshot Prize Awards followed by attending an evening reception for the COP26 conference.

Kate's hair was styled in a chic updo to complement her blue topaz earrings by Kiki McDonough, cobalt coat dress by Eponine and Rupert Sanderson heels.

During the reception for the key members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative and finalists of the Earthshot Prize Awards at the Clydeside Distillery, Kate jokingly offered a tub of dead larvae used as livestock feed to her husband, who made a face in reaction.

Caption this!

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate at the COP26 evening reception.

In a recorded speech, Queen Elizabeth (who did not attend the conference due to recent health concerns) said her late husband Prince Philip's environmental work "lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William. I could not be more proud of them."

By Stephanie Petit