Every Must-See Moment from Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2022 Caribbean Tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had originally planned to kick off their tour with a visit to a cocoa farm in the foothills of the Maya Mountains in Belize, but the visit was canceled after villagers staged a protest about colonialism and the use of a football field by the royals for landing their helicopter.

A royal source confirmed that the visit had been canceled for "sensitive issues" involving the community in Indian Creek and that the couple would visit a different location.

Kensington Palace declined to comment at the time.

PEOPLE now understands that William, Kate and their staff wanted to continue with their planned visit to the sustainable farm in the foothills of the Maya Mountains and talk to the indigenous people, but the local Belizian authorities advised against it. The couple decided to plan on visiting another nearby cocoa farm instead.