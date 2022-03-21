Every Must-See Moment from Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2022 Caribbean Tour
Take an inside look into the royal couple's eight-day tour of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas
Kate Middleton and Prince William started off their week-long Caribbean tour in Belize on March 19.
The couple will be representing William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth on their tour to mark the monarch's Platinum Jubilee year, which celebrates her 70 years on the throne. The Queen will be watching with interest from her home at Windsor Castle.
This is the couple's first joint official overseas tour since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had originally planned to kick off their tour with a visit to a cocoa farm in the foothills of the Maya Mountains in Belize, but the visit was canceled after villagers staged a protest about colonialism and the use of a football field by the royals for landing their helicopter.
A royal source confirmed that the visit had been canceled for "sensitive issues" involving the community in Indian Creek and that the couple would visit a different location.
Kensington Palace declined to comment at the time.
PEOPLE now understands that William, Kate and their staff wanted to continue with their planned visit to the sustainable farm in the foothills of the Maya Mountains and talk to the indigenous people, but the local Belizian authorities advised against it. The couple decided to plan on visiting another nearby cocoa farm instead.
Kate and William shared a rare glimpse from inside their plane on their Instagram account to celebrate the start of their tour.
"Arriving in Belize, the first stop of our Caribbean tour! 🇧🇿 🇯🇲 🇧🇸," they captioned a personal photo on Instagram.
The couple arrived at Philip S. W Goldson International Airport in Belize on March 19 after an 11-hour flight from a Royal Air Force base in England. They changed into their arrival clothes on the plane and walked down the steps to an awaiting red carpet.
Kate paid tribute to her host country's flag by wearing a blue lace Jenny Packham skirt suit and a matching clutch, while William wore a light blue suit to meet the Governor-General of Belize, Froyla Tzalam, and her husband, Daniel Mendez.
During their offical welcome at the airport, William was greeted by the guard of honor, complete with a 21-gun salute, as Kate chatted with dignitaries. The couple was accompanied by a 15-strong entourage and some U.K. media.
Following their official welcome, the pair met with the Prime Minister of Belize, Juan Antonio Briceño, who's more commonly known as Johnny Briceño, and his wife Rossana Briceño at the Laing Building in Belize City.
Kate and William began their first full day of the tour on March 20 with a visit to the family-run Che'il Mayan Cacao Farm and Chocolate Factory in Maya Center Village. Their schedule included a tour of the farm and a demonstration that explained the family's chocolate-making process.
The royal couple tasted raw cacao and learned how it was transformed into world-renowned Mayan chocolate.
"You make it look so easy!" Kate told the guide as he expertly extracted cacao beans from a pod during a demonstration. She also tried her hand at grinding some cacao nibs.
As the couple sampled some chocolate, Kate said, "I think our children will be very jealous."
"Do you take apprentices?" William joked with Julio Saqui, a member of Belize's Maya community and owner of the family-run, 10-acre farm. "Can I come and work for you? It's my kind of thing."
The royals took in a load of information about the land and the local history of the cacao bean from Julio's brother Narcisio Saqui, who explained that, at one point, the cacao bean "was traded as cash — worth more than gold" and has a host of health benefits.
"Are you saying chocolate is good for us?" a delighted William asked, as the two dipped tortilla chips from a chocolate fountain and tried hot chocolate made from the organic farm.
Kate chose a tropical ensemble to enjoy the occasion. She wore a blue floral, smocked Tory Burch midi dress, which she paired with her Stuart Weitzman Minx wedges and an Anya Hindmarch straw fan clutch.
The couple continued their day with a trip to the beachfront village of Hopkins, the cultural center of the Garifuna community in Belize. The Duke and Duchess were greeted with a demonstration of Garifuna culture. The couple also met with conservation specialists to hear about marine protection and the restoration efforts being taken to preserve the area's precious barrier reef.
While visiting Hopkins, William and Kate danced to the local "punta" and sampled the Hudutu broth-style meal as they immersed themselves in Garifuna culture.
Laura Cacho, a 57-year-old local woman, who helped host the couple's visit, was super impressed by the couple and their dance moves.
"They are an amazing couple and we would love them to come any time with their children Charlotte, George and Louis," Cacho told PEOPLE.
"They really know how to dance. They took the culture from me and I didn't need to teach them," Cacho added. "They're so good at it. They were excellent."
Vkeveen Martinez, 15, one of the teens from the Light of Hopkins dance group, also told PEOPLE, "It was amazing. It was a lot to get a prince out to dance, and I held his hand."
Laura Cacho also expressed that William and Kate's visit has helped uplift the spirits of the community.
"Their visit is going to bring unity, especially after COVID — it's a blessing for the economy to have them here," she said.
On the next stop of their trip, William and Kate visited ancient Mayan ruins at an archaeological site deep in the Chiquibul Forest on March 21.
Archaeologist Allan Moore hosted the couple and took them on a tour around the ruins before they climbed the magnificent "sky palace."
The Mayan civilization built the temple palace 3,000 years ago and it would have been the center of a community of around 200,000 people.
"What you are seeing here is like the inside of Buckingham Palace," Moore, associate director of the Institute of Archaeology (NICH) Belize, told PEOPLE. "The visit is important"
Afterward, William and Kate spent time with BATSUB (British Army Training Support Unit) in the jungle, which gives tropical environment training to British troops and international partners.
The time spent was a bit of a trip down memory lane for William, who spent a period of time with the unit under the guidance of the Welsh Guards in 2000, as part of his gap year between Eton College and St. Andrew's University.
Later in the evening, the couple will attend a reception at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech near San Ignacio. The party is in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and William will give a speech.
William and Kate will travel to Jamaica and the Bahamas later in the week as they continue their visit to the Caribbean.