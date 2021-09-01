The Scottish estate, where the Queen spends her summer break, has been in the royal family for more than 150 years

All About Kate Middleton, Prince William and the Cambridge Kids' Visit with the Queen at Balmoral

Queen Elizabeth has been relishing her final moments with family in Scotland before she returns to life in London.

Vanity Fair reports Kate and William's visit to Scotland marks their first family get-together with Queen Elizabeth since Prince Philip's funeral in April.

Following Prince Philip's death, the royal family released several previously unseen photos of the Duke of Edinburgh, often at Balmoral, where the Queen traditionally spends her summer break. One such photo was a 2015 shot featuring the Queen and Prince Philip posing with Kate, William, Prince George and a baby Princess Charlotte at the Scotland escape.

William previously publicly stated that "the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep."

He noted, "It was here in Scotland — 20 years ago this year — that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."

He added, "George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too. We have no doubt they will grow up sharing our love and connection to Scotland from the Highlands to the Central Belt, from the Islands to the Borders."

Queen Elizabeth II official arrival at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, UK - 09 Aug 2021 Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Queen arrived at Balmoral in July, with a formal welcome taking place on August 9.

For more than 150 years, the Scottish castle has served as a private retreat for the British royals. In the highlands, the royals normally like to entertain friends, hold dances, picnic and go on shooting parties — all the while battling the nibbling little flies that stalk the heather-covered mountain sides.

Traditionally, the Queen hosts members of the royal family at Balmoral throughout the summer.