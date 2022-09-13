Kate Middleton and Prince William Join Royals for Queen's Coffin Arrival at Buckingham Palace

The new Prince and Princess of Wales joined members of the royal family as the Queen's coffin arrived in London from Scotland

By
Published on September 13, 2022 06:52 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500o) William and Kate, the Duke and Catherine Princess of Wales, arrive just before the hearse convoy - The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Photo: Guy Bell/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William were on-hand when Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace.

On a dreary night on Tuesday, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, joined King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and more members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrived back in London after being flown from Scotland. She died on September 8 at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands.

After lying in state at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday, Princess Anne accompanied her mother's coffin on the trip back to London.

The Queen's coffin will process through London on Wednesday to Westminster Abbey, where it will lie in state as visitors pay their respects until the funeral on Monday, September 19.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: King Charles III, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wait for the the Royal Hearse carrying the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II to arrive at Buckingham Palace on September 13, 2022 in London, England. The coffin carrying Her Majesty <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II leaves St Giles Church travelling to Edinburgh Airport where it will be flown to London and transferred to Buckingham Palace by road. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty

The State Hearse was designed by The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover, with Queen Elizabeth consulting on the plans. The vehicle, designed to allow members of the public to have a clear view of the coffin, is finished in Royal Claret, the same color as the official royal and state vehicles kept in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace and used by Members of the Royal Family on official duties. It also features the Queen's personal Royal Cypher.

Following the Queen's death, Prince William shared a personal statement about the death of his "Grannie."

"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute," he said. "So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign."

"I, however, have lost a grandmother," he continued, reflecting on what the Queen meant to his family. "And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives."

The coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II is taken away in the Royal Hearse from the Royal Air Force Northolt airbase on September 13, 2022, to travel to Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth's coffin. ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty

"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real," said William.

He went on to thank the late Queen "for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">prince william</a> and queen
Prince William and Queen Elizabeth. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

William concluded, "My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen. I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can."

