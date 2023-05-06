Prince William and Kate Middleton Make Palace Balcony Debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating King Charles' coronation — and their first Buckingham Palace balcony appearance since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Following King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the royal family took part in the Coronation Procession back to London's Buckingham Palace, where they gathered on the royal residence's iconic balcony. Prince William and Princess Kate were joined by their three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

While Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stood with their parents, Prince George took his place among his fellow Pages of Honor near King Charles.

Due to rain, the scheduled flypast took place — but was scaled down.

King Charles, 74, wore the Imperial State Crown while Queen Camilla, 75, wore the St. Mary's Crown for the balcony appearance. (Although the King was crowned with the St. Edward's Crown, he swapped it for the less heavy headpiece at the end of the Westminster Abbey service.)

BBC

The royals make appearances on the palace balcony to watch flypasts for special occasions such as the monarch's annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, but this is the first time in 70 years that they've celebrated a coronation. It also marks the first balcony appearance for King Charles as monarch.

William and Kate were named the Prince and Princess of Wales after Queen Elizabeth's death in September. In his first speech as King, Charles said of his eldest son and heir, "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

The next time the couple mark a coronation on the Buckingham Palace balcony, they'll be starting William's reign as king.

BBC

For the coronation, Princess Kate wore a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece with silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery — and her daughter, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, wore a coordinating headtopper.

The stunning headpiece complemented the Princess of Wales' outfit — a dress by Alexander McQueen (who was behind her 2011 wedding gown) in ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and thread work embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs. She wore the dress under a robe.

The royal also sported some incredible pieces from the royal jewelry box — she sparkled in pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. She also wore the George VI Festoon Necklace, a piece made in 1950 at the request of King George VI for his daughter Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth).

BBC

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, will likely return to the Buckingham Palace balcony again next month. The palace announced that the annual festival celebrating the monarch's birthday will take place on June 17.