Kate Middleton and Prince William Bring Their Dog Orla to Charity Polo Match!

The Cambridge family welcomed Orla into their home in 2020

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and dog Prince William at Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club,

Kate Middleton and Prince William had a special guest with them on their latest royal outing: their dog Orla!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a charity polo match on Wednesday and brought along their family dog for her first public appearance.

The couple received Orla from Kate's younger brother James Middleton shortly before their first dog Lupo died in Nov. 2020. The newest member of the Cambridge clan also had a starring role alongside Princess Charlotte in her 7th birthday portraits earlier this year.

The pup's name is especially perfect for a royal dog — Orla is a Celtic name meaning "golden princess."

Prince William competed in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club on Wednesday. The match was played to raise funds and awareness for several charities supported by the couple.

Prince William took part in the same competition last year. However, Kate wasn't there to join him as she was isolating after a close exposure to coronavirus.

Kate — and sometimes the couple's three children — often come to spend the day outdoors while Prince William competes at polo games. In July 2019, Prince George and Princess Charlotte kicked around a soccer ball while Prince Louis kept mom Kate running around after him!

When the family needed a moment to relax (and a snack!), they retreated to their car. Prince George and Princess Charlotte relaxed in the back of the car with the trunk door popped open, while Kate sat with Louis on the ground.

In the past, Prince William has often competed alongside his brother Prince Harry in charity polo matches, as they are both skilled players who have been playing since childhood. After moving to the U.S. with Meghan Markle in 2020, Prince Harry joined a polo team with longtime pal Nacho Figueras that competed in Santa Barbara this spring and summer.

