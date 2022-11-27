Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Details Revealed: Their 'Super Bowl'

The Prince and Princess of Wales are "both extremely excited for the visit," which will end with a glamorous night out at the Earthshot Prize Awards

By Simon Perry
Published on November 27, 2022 07:01 PM
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo: Alberto Pezzali - WPA Pool / Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William are all set for what staffers are calling their "Super Bowl moment."

The Prince and Princess of Wales will arrive in Boston on Wednesday, and some details of their visit have been unveiled by their office. Their three days in the U.S. will end with the celebration of new ideas to solve the planet's issues, the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.

Kate and Prince William, who last came to the U.S. in 2014 for a visit to New York City, are "both extremely excited for the visit," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. "They feel and appreciate the warmth and excitement of the American people for their return to the U.S. and are really looking forward to meeting as many folks as possible."

Prince William refers to the Earthshot Prize Awards — which will air on PBS on Sunday, December 4 — as his attempt to provide some urgent optimism about tackling environmental issues and climate change. He and Princess Kate are "excited to be able to bring that to the United States and inspire people stateside and around the world through the incredible stories we are going to tell," the source says.

earthshot exclusive behind the scenes photos
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

The source adds, "The prize has become the Prince's Super Bowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet's future."

While the Earthshot Prize on Friday evening is the ultimate reason for their visit, the couple also sees it as an opportunity to "fact-find" about some of the causes and interests close to their hearts. "Some of the things we are focused on right now is supporting some of the most hard-pressed communities up and down the U.K. and we will continue to do that in Boston," adds the source.

Prince William and Kate's trip will start with a welcome at Boston City Hall, where Mayor Michelle Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy will help the couple start the countdown to the glitzy, star-studded Earthshot Prize ceremony at the MGM Music Hall on Friday evening.

On Thursday, Prince William and Kate, both 40, will see the work that organizations in Boston are doing to create a more sustainable world, and they'll learn about some of the innovative technologies being utilized at Greentown Labs in Somerville.

earthshot exclusive behind the scenes photos
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

Later on Thursday, they will hear about the efforts of Roca, a non-profit organization that's worked for 35 years to create a cohesive approach to save and help change the journey of the lives of high-risk young people.

Princess Kate will make a solo visit to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University on Friday to learn some of the best practices that can be taken back to her own Royal Foundation and The Centre for Early Childhood as she builds her pioneering work in the area.

Meanwhile, Prince William will tour the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot — which challenged America to put a man on the moon — is the key inspiration behind the Earthshot Prize.

The Duke Of Cambridge Visits The UAE
Prince William. PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Arriving in the U.S. will put the couple on the same continent as Prince William's brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle, although they're not expected to spend time together.

The California-based couple is set for an East Coast night of their own on December 6, when they receive the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award at a New York City gala.

Meghan and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries is also expected to premiere in December.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">prince william</a>
Prince William. Yui Mok/Getty

But an aide says highlighting and championing the Earthshot Prize is Prince William and Kate's main focus, "and we won't be distracted by other things."

This is also Prince William and Kate's first trip abroad as Prince and Princess of Wales, and with that comes inevitable parallels with William's parents — most especially Princess Diana, who was so popular in the U.S.

"They realize the history and the warm affection people feel towards those roles, but they are keen to pave their own path and create their own history," the source says.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

A source adds, "The golden thread for them is the commitment to duty and service — being there in the communities and supporting the communities up and down the country and around the world where they can."

Related Articles
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Boston Prepares to Welcome Kate Middleton and Prince William for the Earthshot Prize Awards
King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales, queen camilla, princess katherine of wales
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate and Prince William Update Profile Photos After Remembrance Day
Prince William (L), Prince of Wales, arrives with Lord-Lieutenant of South Glamorgan Morfudd Meredith to visit the Senedd in Cardiff
Prince William Makes Solo Visit to Wales to Learn More About Title Namesake Country
Prince William Preps for Upcoming Trip to Boston with Mayor Michelle Wu
Call Across the Pond! Prince William Preps for Upcoming Boston Visit with Mayor Michelle Wu
Prince William Finalist Earthshot Boston 2022
Prince William Texts Earthshot Prize Finalists — and Shares a Selfie-Style Video!
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William departing the Fitzwilliam Museum during an official visit to Cambridgeshire
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Heading Stateside! Earthshot Prize Announces Date for Boston Awards
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Prince William's Earthshot Prize Finalists Announced: Meet the Changemakers Repairing Our Planet
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge delivers a speech during The Tusk Conservation Awards ceremony in London
Prince William Says Queen Elizabeth Would Have Been 'Delighted' by Earthshot Prize Summit in New York
prince william
Prince William Cancels N.Y.C. Visit for Earthshot Prize in Wake of Queen Elizabeth's Death
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Carrickfergus
How Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Stepping Up in the Wake of Queen Elizabeth's Death
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Prince William Is Heading to New York City Next Month to Kick Off Earthshot Prize Countdown
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Prince William Isn't the Only Royal Heading to New York City Next Month
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Earthshot Prize CEO Says Prince William 'Only Gets More Ambitious' Each Year: 'He Really Cares'
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit to Cardiff Castle on December 08, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.
All About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Special Connection to Wales
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (C) and U.S. businessman Michael Bloomberg (2nd R), stand with Earthshot prize winners and finalists (from L) Vidyut Mohan for Clean Air, Vaitea Cowan for Fix our Environment and Sam Teicher for Revive our Oceans at the Glasgow Science Center on the sidelines of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit on November 2, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. 2021 sees the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference. The conference will run from 31 October for two weeks, finishing on 12 November. It was meant to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Earthshot Prize Winner Reveals How Prince William Is 'Leading from the Heart' Through Awards
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales smile as they speak with well-wishers after their visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton and Prince William Coordinate in Blue for Surprise Trip to Northern Ireland