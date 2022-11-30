Kate Middleton and Prince William Sit Courtside at Boston Celtics Game: 'Let's Go!'

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Boston on Wednesday for a three-day visit in honor of William's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

and
Published on November 30, 2022 08:09 PM
prince william kate Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garde20221130_12
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo: Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William wrapped their first day in the U.S. with a visit to one of Boston's beloved sports teams.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance on Wednesday night at the TD Garden to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat. The famously sporty couple sat courtside with former professional basketball player and Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey, Celtics legend Thomas "Satch" Sanders, and the team's two principal owners and their wives.

William and Kate, both 40, shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the Celtics warming up before the game. "Let's go Celtics, let's go!" they captioned the picture.

The couple arrived in Boston on Wednesday ahead of the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which will take place on Friday. During the basketball game, there will be moments nodding to the arrival of Earthshot in the city. During the Celtics' tradition of recognizing a "Hero Among Us" during each game, they will honor a local 15-year-old climate activist for their work positively impacting the community. During a break in the game, William and Kate stood up to chat with the teen.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a>
Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The couple also met members of the Celtics family, including representatives of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, which provides grassroots programming and strategic funding to local organizations serving at-risk populations. They also heard about the "Curbside Care" mobile unit, which through a partnership with Boston Medical Center will provide comprehensive, streamlined care to mothers and infants in the first six weeks of life right at patient doorsteps — an issue of importance to Kate.

Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales, and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, with Emilia Fazzalari wife of Wyc Grousebeack (R), Governor-elect Maura Healey (2L) and mayor of Boston Michelle Wu (L) attend the National Basketball Association game between the seventeen-time World Champion Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in downtown Boston,on November 30, 2022. (Photo by BRIAN SNYDER / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BRIAN SNYDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William and Kate Middleton. BRIAN SNYDER/POOL/AFP via Getty

This isn't Kate and Prince William's first time at an NBA game. When they visited New York City in 2014, the couple had front-row seats as they watched the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers — while sharing a box of popcorn!

Their outing also included some star encounters, from posing for pictures with LeBron James to shaking hands with Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Their night out at the Barclays Center also included the ultimate moment of going to a professional sports game: an appearance on the Jumbotron!

Singer Beyonce and Husband Jay-Z greets The Duchess of Cambridge in the game of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on December 8, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Beyonce, Kate Middleton and JAY-Z. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales' visit to Boston officially kicked off earlier on Wednesday, when they appeared at Boston City Hall alongside Mayor Michelle Wu. There, they started the countdown to the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony by lighting landmarks across the city green.

In a speech outside Boston City Hall, William thanked the "hardy Bostonians" for braving the rainy weather.

"We cannot wait to celebrate the Earthshot Prize finalists later on this week, and we are both looking forward to spending the next few days learning about the innovative ways the people of Massachusetts are tackling climate change," he said.

