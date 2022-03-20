The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a family-run cacao farm after protests curtailed their original plans

Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out on First Full Day of Caribbean Tour After a Rocky Start

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William in Hopkins, Belize Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 20 Mar 2022

The visit replaced another planned outing that was canceled on Friday after protests broke out ahead of the couple's arrival. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had planned to visit a different cocoa farm in the foothills of the Maya Mountains on Sunday, but that was canceled after villagers staged a protest about colonialism and the use of a football field by the royals for landing their helicopter.

Villagers in Indian Creek were photographed on Friday with signs saying, "Prince William leave our land."

PEOPLE understands that William, Kate and their staff were happy to continue with their planned visit to the sustainable farm in the foothills of the Maya Mountains and talk to the indigenous people at the heart of the dispute, but the local Belizian authorities advised against it.

Instead, the couple visited the family-run Che'il Mayan Cacao Farm and Chocolate Factory in Maya Center Village, where they toured the farm and learned about the chocolate-making process.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William in Hopkins, Belize Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 20 Mar 2022 Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate, who wore a blue smocked Tory Burch midi dress and carried a straw clutch, and William saw first-hand how the cacao beans are extracted from the pods.

"You make it look so easy!" Kate told the guide.

Kate also tried her hand at grinding some of the beans during a demonstration.

Of their canceled visit to the Maya Mountains, a royal source confirmed that the visit had been canceled for "sensitive issues" involving the community in Indian Creek.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge in Hopkins, Belize Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 20 Mar 2022 Kate Middleton | Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The local Q'eqehi Maya people have reportedly been in a dispute with the conservation charity Flora and Fauna International, of which William is patron, and the local state over the rights to 12,000 acres of land. The land is adjacent to the cocoa farm that the couple were set to tour. Sebastian Shol, chairman of Indian Creek village, was quoted in the Daily Mail saying the royals "could land anywhere but not on our land."

Village youth leader Dionisio Shol added, "For us, it really hits home because of the treatment. The organizer said we had to let them use the football field and that people were coming to our village and it had to look good. Giving community leaders commands did not sit well with the community."

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William in Hopkins, Belize Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 20 Mar 2022 Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

William and Kate followed their rearranged farm visit on Sunday with a trip to the beach-front village of Hopkins, the cultural center of the Garifuna community in Belize. The area is known for its welcoming nature and the Duke and Duchess were greeted with a demonstration of Garifuna culture.

With the marine environment being central to the lives of people in the area, the couple will also meet conservation specialists to hear about marine protection and the incredible restoration efforts being taken to preserve the area's precious barrier reef.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit the Laing Building, Belize City, as they begin their Royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee, on March 19, 2022 in Belize City, Belize. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. Credit: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

After stepping off their plane on Saturday, the couple was welcomed with a 21-gun salute shot from three small cannons. William then conducted an inspection of the guard of honor from the Belize Defense Force.

The couple was then whisked off to their first official meeting with Prime Minister Johnny Briceno and his wife Rossana Briceno.

"It's lovely to be here," William told his hosts.