Kate Middleton and Prince William Dazzle on 2023 BAFTAs Red Carpet After Missing Event in Recent Years

The Prince and Princess of Wales hit the red carpet at the 76th EE BAFTA Film Awards in London on Sunday

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on February 19, 2023 02:02 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William made a glamorous arrival at the 2023 BAFTAs.

The royal couple hit the red carpet at the 76th EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, London on Sunday, marking their debut at the event as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kate, 41, dazzled as she arrived at the annual awards ceremony, wearing a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress, which she accessorized with long black gloves and gold jewels, including Zara earrings.

Meanwhile, Prince William, 40, sported a sleek black suit, which was paired with a matching bow tie and shoes.

The ceremony is being hosted by actor and former Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant and TV personality Alison Hammond, while those presenting the awards include Julianne Moore, Sophie Turner, Jodie Turner-Smith, Regé-Jean Page and Catherine-Zeta-Jones.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Chris Jackson/Getty

This year marks a new venue for the event, which has been held at the Royal Albert Hall since 2017. Before that, it was held at London's Royal Opera House.

Prince William has been president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, and the couple has previously attended the awards ceremony, although this marks their first time on the red carpet as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The duo, whose attendance was confirmed last week by Kensington Palace, were given the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III after he acceded to the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022.

It also marks a return to the awards for Prince William and Princess Kate after they missed the last two ceremonies.

In 2021, William pulled out of an appearance at the BAFTAs following his grandfather Prince Philip's death at the age of 99 on Apr. 9. Prince Philip was the first president of the academy. Last year, it was announced that William and Kate wouldn't attend the awards ceremony due to diary constraints.

In 2020, the Princess of Wales opted for an Alexander McQueen gown, turning heads in the gold and white number which she had previously worn during a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012.

The recycled gown adhered to the sustainable fashion guide created by the London College of Fashion's Centre for Sustainability, asking guests to re-wear, rent or buy vintage outfits for the ceremony.

