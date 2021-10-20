Kate Middleton and Prince William Backstage! Exclusive Photos of Candid Moments at the Earthshot Awards

Chris Jackson, the Getty royals photographer who had a backstage pass to the starry Earthshot Prize ceremony on October 17 in London, shares what went on behind the scenes

By Stephanie Petit and Simon Perry October 20, 2021 08:00 AM

1 of 18

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

Jackson captured this intimate moment of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hand in hand as they departed the inaugural event, which was held at London's Alexandra Palace. Prince William launched Earthshot as a 10-year initiative to find solutions to the most pressing challenges facing the planet.

2 of 18

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

Jackson tells PEOPLE, "The Duchess obviously felt really proud of what [Prince William] had achieved with this project. Seeing first-hand this realization of this huge amount of work for him. It was a really special evening."

3 of 18

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

"These two have an incredible ability to shine a spotlight on global issues — and to work on this and make it happen has clearly been a big thing for [the Duke]," Jackson says of the couple (arriving at the awards, both in rewears per the evening's upcycled dress code).

4 of 18

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

Jackson captured this image of Kate making her remarks onstage: "If we don't act now, we will permanently destabilize our planet," she told viewers around the world. Behind the scenes, the royal "had been watching [the show] on the backstage TV," says Jackson. She and William "are proud of each other and are a strong team," he adds.

5 of 18

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

Oscar winner Emma Thompson, who said it was a "relief" to be asked not to buy anything new for the ceremony (she rewore a suit previously seen when William invested her as a dame!), shared a sweet moment backstage with the Duke of Cambridge.

6 of 18

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

Chris Martin led Coldplay in a performance that aired during the ceremony, with 60 cyclists providing the energy.

7 of 18

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

"The couple shared a joke with Emma Watson — they clearly got on really well with her and were having a good laugh," Jackson says.

8 of 18

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

Nigerian singer-songwriter-activist Yemi Alade got some outfit assistance behind the scenes.

9 of 18

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

Prince William looked over his notes for his speech, in which he told young viewers, "In the next 10 years we are going to act. We are going to find solutions to repair our planet."

10 of 18

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

"When William came back in from the stage from his speech, there was emotion in the room," Jackson shares.

11 of 18

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

"It was an incredible event," says Jackson, who has been capturing royal work around the world for 18 years. "Visually it blew me away. It was amazing, the stage floor being this constantly moving globe."

12 of 18

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

"There was great animation with [British rapper] KSI —  they got on really well with him," says Jackson. "There was a lovely moment when they were all laughing together."

13 of 18

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

KSI shared on Instagram, "I asked Kate if she'd ever make a TikTok…She said no lol."

14 of 18

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

Ed Sheeran performed his new song "Visiting Hours" at the ceremony.

15 of 18

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

Jackson captured a still shot of the music program.

16 of 18

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

Yemi Alade delivered a rendition of her single "Rain" during the ceremony.

17 of 18

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

Legendary environmental filmmaker Sir David Attenborough took the stage to honor the 15 finalists "finding solutions to the world's challenges."

18 of 18

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

Hosts Dermot O'Leary and Clara Amfo worked closely with Prince William — and in a video shared ahead of the ceremony, were invited into Kensington Palace to discuss the show over tea.

