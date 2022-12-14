Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix Show, Says Source

Aides for the Prince and Princess of Wales are screening the Harry & Meghan docuseries

By Simon Perry
and
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Published on December 14, 2022 09:00 AM
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William won't be tuning into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix show.

A palace source shares in this week's issue of PEOPLE that the Prince and Princess of Wales are avoiding the Harry & Meghan docuseries, having aides watch instead.

Despite an apparent olive branch following Queen Elizabeth's death in September, when Prince Harry and Meghan joined Prince William and Kate to view tributes to the monarch outside Windsor Castle, the relationship between the brothers remains strained.

"It will take a long time before there is harmony between the brothers," says a source close to the royal household. "There is a lot of anger there."

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales look at floral tributes laid by members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

In the first three episodes of the Netflix series following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan spoke about her lack of understanding of royal life, including her surprise when she first met Kate.

"When Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner," Meghan said in Harry & Meghan. "I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot."

"Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger," she added. "I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

"I guess I'd start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside," she continued. "There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II 's grandchildren (L-R) Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex (L) and Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales (R) arrive to hold a vigil around the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 17, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. - <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William and Prince Harry. AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince Harry, 38, also said that his family was "incredibly impressed" when they first met Meghan, 41.

"I think they were surprised," he said. "Maybe surprised that a ginger could land such a beautiful woman and such an intelligent woman."

"But the fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else at the beginning. 'Oh, she's an American actress — this won't last,' " he added.

Harry and Meghan rollout

Meghan agreed that as their romance blossomed, "the actress thing was the biggest problem, funny enough."

Prince Harry also claimed he and Meghan were treated differently than Prince William and Kate, both 40, in a trailer for the additional three episodes of the Netflix series, which will debut on Thursday.

"They were happy to lie to protect my brother," Harry said, adding that he and Meghan were the victims of "institutional gaslighting."

"They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," he continued.

