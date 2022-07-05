Kate Middleton Makes Her First Wimbledon Appearance of the Year Alongside Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge, an avid tennis player herself, is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Kate Middleton is back at one of her favorite events of the summer.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, made her 2022 debut at Wimbledon alongside her husband Prince William on Tuesday.

Kate, an avid tennis player (she and William have a court at their country home of Anmer Hall), is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club and typically watches matches from the Royal Box.

Kate, who wore a blue polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich and pearl earrings for the event, is a longtime regular at Wimbledon and attended the tennis tournament alongside her family before marrying into the royal family.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, arrive at the Royal Box at the Centre court prior to the start of the men's singles quarter final tennis match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Italy's Jannik Sinner on the ninth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2022. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images) Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty

Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were also in attendance on Tuesday. They were seated to the royal couple's left in the Royal Box. The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted blowing them a kiss as she and William took their seats.

In 2021, she cheered the players on at both the women's final, where she presented winner Ashleigh Barty of Australia with the trophy, and the men's final, where she joined the crowd and dad Michael Middleton in doing the wave!

July 5, 2022, London, London, United Kingdom: Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge , on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London (Credit Image: © Stephen Lock/i-Images via ZUMA Press) Kate Middleton | Credit: Stephen Lock/i-Images via ZUMA Press

In September, Kate teamed up with 2021 U.S. Open women's singles winner Emma Raducanu for a doubles game at the National Tennis Centre in southwest London.

Sam Richardson, the Lawn Tennis Association head of programs, told reporters after the game of Kate, "her forehand is incredible."

July 5, 2022, London, London, United Kingdom: Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge , on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London (Credit Image: © Stephen Lock/i-Images via ZUMA Press) Credit: Stephen Lock/i-Images via ZUMA Press