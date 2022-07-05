Kate Middleton Makes Her First Wimbledon Appearance of the Year Alongside Prince William
Kate Middleton is back at one of her favorite events of the summer.
The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, made her 2022 debut at Wimbledon alongside her husband Prince William on Tuesday.
Kate, an avid tennis player (she and William have a court at their country home of Anmer Hall), is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club and typically watches matches from the Royal Box.
Kate, who wore a blue polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich and pearl earrings for the event, is a longtime regular at Wimbledon and attended the tennis tournament alongside her family before marrying into the royal family.
Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were also in attendance on Tuesday. They were seated to the royal couple's left in the Royal Box. The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted blowing them a kiss as she and William took their seats.
In 2021, she cheered the players on at both the women's final, where she presented winner Ashleigh Barty of Australia with the trophy, and the men's final, where she joined the crowd and dad Michael Middleton in doing the wave!
In September, Kate teamed up with 2021 U.S. Open women's singles winner Emma Raducanu for a doubles game at the National Tennis Centre in southwest London.
Sam Richardson, the Lawn Tennis Association head of programs, told reporters after the game of Kate, "her forehand is incredible."
"I think she was perhaps a bit nervous, as anyone would be coming on against four Grand Slam champions," Richardson added. "But she held her own — she was brilliant. I think she hit two shots that landed plum on the line. That's a pretty good shot. She looked like she was having a good time and was playing well."