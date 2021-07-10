Kate Middleton Attends Wimbledon with Prince William, Her First Appearance Following COVID Exposure

Before her self-isolation began, Kate made a happy return to the famed tennis tournament on July 2

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2021 in London, England.

Kate Middleton is out of isolation and back at one of her favorite events of the year.

Kate and Prince William, both 39, kicked off a sports-filled weekend on Saturday by attending the women's final at Wimbledon, watching as Australian Ashleigh Barty face off against the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a chic green dress for the outing while William opted for a blue suit.

The tennis-loving royal mom (Kate and William have a court at their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk) is a regular at Wimbledon as a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts the tennis tournament each year.

This weekend's outing marked Kate's first appearance since Kensington Palace announced that the royal was self-isolating after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the palace said in a statement, "Last week, The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, wearing face masks, take their sets in the Royal box to watch the women's singles final on the twelfth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2021. Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty

Before she went into isolation, Kate had made a happy return to the tournament on July 2 for the first time since it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The mom of three took in a match after helping prepare food in the kitchens on the grounds and visited the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum, where she took in a special exhibition on the Centenary of Centre Court.

Queen Elizabeth's cousin Prince Edward, Duke of Kent has also been in attendance on multiple days. On Friday, he announced that he would be stepping down as President of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club after over 50 years in the position.

