Kate Middleton Attends Wimbledon with Prince William, Her First Appearance Following COVID Exposure
Before her self-isolation began, Kate made a happy return to the famed tennis tournament on July 2
Kate Middleton is out of isolation and back at one of her favorite events of the year.
Kate and Prince William, both 39, kicked off a sports-filled weekend on Saturday by attending the women's final at Wimbledon, watching as Australian Ashleigh Barty face off against the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a chic green dress for the outing while William opted for a blue suit.
The tennis-loving royal mom (Kate and William have a court at their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk) is a regular at Wimbledon as a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts the tennis tournament each year.
This weekend's outing marked Kate's first appearance since Kensington Palace announced that the royal was self-isolating after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the palace said in a statement, "Last week, The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."
Before she went into isolation, Kate had made a happy return to the tournament on July 2 for the first time since it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The mom of three took in a match after helping prepare food in the kitchens on the grounds and visited the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum, where she took in a special exhibition on the Centenary of Centre Court.
Kate and Prince William aren't the only members of the royal family to attend the famed tennis tournament this year. Royal sightings included Zara and Mike Tindall on a day date (and sipping Pimm's Cups!), Princess Beatrice showing off her baby bump with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton taking in a match from the Royal Box at Centre Court.
Queen Elizabeth's cousin Prince Edward, Duke of Kent has also been in attendance on multiple days. On Friday, he announced that he would be stepping down as President of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club after over 50 years in the position.
Friday kicked off a sporty weekend for the royals with Prince William competing in a polo match. The Duke of Cambridge is also expected to support England on Sunday when they face Italy in the Euro 2020 final at London's Wembley Stadium.