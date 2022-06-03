Kate Middleton and Prince William Sit Opposite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Jubilee Service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday for the event, which is part of a four-day celebration in honor of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prince William and Kate sat on the opposite side of the aisle from Meghan and Harry. The service marked the first time that the Cambridges and Sussexes have been seen together as a foursome since Commonwealth Day in March 2020, which was Harry and Meghan's final royal appearance before they stepped back from their roles as senior working royals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now live in California, arrived in the U.K. on Wednesday with their two children — Archie, 3, and Lili, who turns 1 on Saturday.

William and Kate kept looking forward as they passed Prince Harry and Meghan's pew, where they were already seated. Harry also kept his eyes forward.

Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a service of thanksgiving Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock

The service will include bible readings, prayers and congregational hymns to recognize and give thanks for the Queen's reign, faith and lifetime of service, according to Buckingham Palace.

Prince William, Duke of Cambrudge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate brought a hint of sunshine on a cloudy day in a pale yellow ensemble paired with a matching hat. She accessorized with the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, a pair straight from her grandmother-in-law's jewelry box that she has borrowed before.

Meanwhile, Prince William sported a morning suit adorned with his medals. (Harry did the same.)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock

Several royal family members were in attendance on Friday, but the guest of honor, Queen Elizabeth, was noticeably missing. The palace announced on Thursday that the monarch would not be attending due to feeling "some discomfort" at Trooping the Colour due to ongoing mobility issues.

"Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend," the statement said.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

The Queen's second son, Prince Andrew, also announced on Thursday that he would not be attending the service after he tested positive for COVID-19.

For the Queen, who has a deeply-held Christian faith, the service is an important moment to reflect, while for her family and the other members of the congregation and millions watching around the world, it is a chance to pay tribute to her record-breaking seven decades of service.

the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales during the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

The magnificent St. Paul's Cathedral — with its famous dome — is where William and Harry's parents, Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, married in 1981.

On Thursday, the royal family attended Trooping the Colour and a special beacon-lighting ceremony.

Jack Brooksbank, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Lady Sarah Chatto, and (front, left to right) James, Viscount Severn, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent during the National Service of Thanksgiving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

While William, Kate and their three children took part in the procession and palace balcony appearance during Trooping the Colour, Harry and Meghan watched the parade from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted charming a few young royals, including Zara Tindall's kids, Lena and Mia, 8, and Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah, 11.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be participating in the Platinum Jubilee events.