Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Buckingham Palace Lunch on Eve of Coronation

King Charles was also at the palace to welcome governors-general and prime ministers of the realm following a Westminster Abbey coronation rehearsal

By
Stephanie Petit,
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Phil Boucher,
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Monique Jessen
Published on May 5, 2023 09:09 AM
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Photo: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

It's coronation eve — and Kate Middleton and Prince William have a busy day!

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a Buckingham Palace lunch on Friday, welcoming governors-general and prime ministers of the realm who traveled to London ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony on Saturday.

Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, coordinated in black and white for the event, where they mingled with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and others at the reception.

King Charles, 74, was also in attendance, appearing jovial as he chatted with guests.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, several members of the royal family attended a rehearsal for the coronation service at Westminster Abbey. Coronations of British monarchs have taken place at the venue since 1066.

King Charles left Westminster Abbey through a side door at Dean's Yard, looking cheery and shaking hands with the man escorting him before getting into the back of his car — a quick exit as the rain came down. The monarch was very smiley and had a spring in his step.

King Charles III reacts as he attends a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace
King Charles. Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

Prince William also attended the Friday morning rehearsal. As the heir to the throne pulled up in a Range Rover, there was a palpable sense of excitement as the cars approached and police blew whistles to alert the traffic and pedestrians that a VIP was coming. William's car drove through the gates of the Dean's Yard.

As the Prince of Wales exited, the crowd cheered and waved — and Prince William returned the gesture as his car headed off in the direction of Buckingham Palace.

Prince William, Prince of Wales leaves Westminster abbey, central London
Prince William. ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Coronation run-throughs have taken place throughout the week, with Prince William and Princess Kate bringing along their three childrenPrince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — to the practice on Wednesday.

During the Prince and Princess of Wales' visit to the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho on Thursday, Kate told a well-wisher that her kids were ready for the event.

"I asked if the kids were excited about the coronation, and she said, 'They're very excited. They had their rehearsal yesterday so they knew what they'd expect,' " Mandy Leifheit of Seattle, Washington tells PEOPLE of her exchange with Kate.

"She said she's more nervous than the kids are since it's such a big event for the kids to be part of. She said Louis will be there and that he'll remember it," Leifheit added.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins attend a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

The coronation will be a momentous occasion for the Wales family, as Prince William and Prince George, 9, are the next two people in line to the throne — and both will have official roles in the ceremony. Prince William will step forward to pay homage to his father, while Prince George adorably serves as a Page of Honor to his grandfather.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson previously said, "We're all very excited about Prince George's role in the coronation, it will be an incredibly special moment."

