Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Archie's Royal Christening (Minus the Kids!)

By Stephanie Petit
July 06, 2019 12:00 PM
CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

Archie’s royal aunt and uncle were by his side!

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the christening of their son, Archie, on Saturday.

The mother of three was a style standout in a pink Stella McCartney dress with a red headband while William, who is second in line to the throne, was dressed in a navy suit.

The gathering was attended by around 25 close family members and friends, including Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland as well as Prince Charles and wife Camila, Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Diana’s sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes. Royal christenings are typically private, with only close family, friends and godparents in attendance.

Noticeably missing from the portrait were William and Kate’s children: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images
Kate and William, both 37, are very familiar with royal christenings — all three of their children have been the center of their own in recent years.

George’s christening occurred in late October (more than three months after he was born) at the Chapel Royal in London’s St. James’s Palace. Charlotte’s was held two months after her birth at the St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, on the grounds of the Queen’s Sandringham estate — and very close to William and Kate’s country home, Anmer Hall.

Louis was christened at the same place as his older brother in July 2018, about three months after his world debut. The event was also special because it marked the first time the world saw Kate and William as a family of five!

Prince Louis' christening
PA Images/Sipa
Although Harry skipped taking a formal paternity leave — he has made several appearances in the weeks since welcoming son Archie, including a short trip to the Netherlands to launch the countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games and a visit to Rome, where he played in a charity polo match — Meghan has been staying out of the spotlight to focus on motherhood.

After a photo op two days after Archie’s birth as a new family of three, Meghan and Harry made their first joint appearance as parents at Trooping the Colour in early June. The couple was all smiles as they arrived at the Trooping celebrations in the same carriage as Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

