Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Commonwealth Day Service — at Their Wedding Venue!

The couple joined Prince Charles and Camilla in representing the royal family as Queen Elizabeth was unable to attend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving at the Commonwealth Service

Kate Middleton and Prince William have returned to Westminster Abbey for an annual celebration.

The royal couple joined Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Queen Elizabeth's cousin Princess Alexandra at the Commonwealth Day Service on Monday. The service honoring the 54 countries and nations that make up the Commonwealth was held for the first time since being canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and replaced with a smaller event.

For Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, it also means a return to the place where they exchanged vows during their April 2011 royal wedding. In December, Westminster Abbey also hosted Kate's first Christmas carol concert, where she even played piano for a performance.

Kate wore a blue ensemble by Catherine Walker — a wool crepe coat dress with a silk velvet collar. She accessorized with a coordinating hat and carried a pair of gloves.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were greeted by steel drums playing outside. As they entered the Abbey, Prince William and Kate stood by the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior. Prince William kissed Camilla on both cheeks, and Kate did the same for her father-in-law and then Camilla. The foursome chatted as they waited to make their way down the aisle.

The procession was smaller than in previous years — just Prince Charles and Camilla followed by Prince William and Kate making their way behind the clergy.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, was unable to attend this year's ceremony. Although she recently recovered from COVID-19, PEOPLE understands that the Queen's absence from the Commonwealth Day Service is not related to illness. There were discussions surrounding the monarch's comfort when it came to her travel arrangements and attending the service.

The Queen has missed the Commonwealth Service before. In 2013, she was forced to cancel her appearance due to an illness.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Throughout Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, the Commonwealth has grown from just seven nations to 54 members. During this time, the Queen has undertaken more than 200 visits to Commonwealth countries and visited every country of the Commonwealth (with the exception of Cameroon, which joined in 1995, and Rwanda, which joined in 2009).

Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration observed by people all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe.

Kate and Prince William marked the occasion on social media ahead of the service.