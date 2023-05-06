Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales will see their son Prince George, who is second in line to the throne, play a special role during the church service

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 06:06 AM
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William are making their way into King Charles' coronation!

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday for the crowning ceremony of King Charles and Queen Camilla. At the request of the King and Queen, Prince William and Princess Kate both wore formal robes and mantels for the historic occasion.

Prince William, 40, wore the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards. As the Prince of Wales, the traditional title for the heir to the throne, King Charles made him the ceremonial Colonel of the Welsh Guards in December.

Princess Kate, 41, wore a dress by Alexander McQueen (the designer behind her 2011 wedding gown — also debuted at Westminster Abbey) in ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and thread work embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs — symbolizing the U.K.'s four nations.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London
PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The outfit was topped with a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece with silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery.

Kate also wore some sentimental jewels, including pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. She also wore the George VI Festoon Necklace, a piece made in 1950 at the request of King George VI for his daughter Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth).

The royal couple's three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — also joined their parents at the event. While Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis processed into Westminster Abbey with their parents, Prince George took his place with his grandfather's three other Pages of Honor.

The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Prince George and King Charles. David Fisher/Shutterstock

The historic coronation is especially poignant for the Wales family. Prince William, 40, is heir to the throne and Prince George follows his father as second in the line of succession. Prince George set a new precedent as the youngest future monarch to be officially involved in a coronation service, The Telegraph reported.

While 4-year-old Prince Charles was brought in to watch part of his mother Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 and 11-year-old Princess Elizabeth similarly witnessed the crowning ceremony of her father King George VI in 1937, neither participated in the actual service. The Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest son will serve as a Page of Honor for his grandfather, King Charles.

Princess Charlotte of Wales travelling in the state car during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England
Princess Charlotte. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The King, 74, and Queen Consort, 75, will each be supported by four pages, who will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey. In another family tie, Queen Camilla's pages are her three grandsons and great-nephew.

Prince George is poised to take his place alongside Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, the son of the Marquis of Cholmondeley (who was recently named as Charles' Lord-in-Waiting) and his wife Rose — Norfolk neighbors of Prince William and Princess Kate. Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache are set to serve as King Charles' other two pages.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla's teen grandsons will step into the spotlight to support her during the religious ritual. Twin brothers Gus and Louis Lopes, who are the sons of Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, will be joined by Freddy Parker Bowles, the son of Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles. Camilla's great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, will also serve as a page for the important duty.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
Jeff Spicer/Getty

Before the big day, Prince George's involvement in the coronation was a subject of family discussion behind the scenes, as his parents juggled the unique honor with the pressure it might put on their son's shoulders.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said, "We're all very excited about Prince George's role in the coronation, it will be an incredibly special moment."

RELATED VIDEO: How King Charles and Queen Camilla Made Royal History at Their Coronation

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Prince and Princess of Wales are "cognizant that he is old enough to understand what's going on," a royal source told PEOPLE. But they're mindful that normal life resumes when George is back at school next week, where the weekend's events will likely be the talk of his classmates.

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales told PEOPLE. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."

Related Articles
prince harry king charles coronation
Prince Harry Is All Smiles as He Arrives at Westminster Abbey for King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
King Charles and Queen Camilla Ride in Horse-Drawn Carriage to Westminster Abbey for Coronation
King Charles III leaves Clarence House ahead of his and Queen Camilla's coronation
Fans Get First Glimpse of King Charles and Queen Camilla on Coronation Day on Their Way to Buckingham Palace
Protesters hold up placards ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles' Coronation Met with Protestors in Addition to Supporters in London
Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service
Why Queen Camilla Didn't Attend Palace Lunch and Evening Reception Ahead of King Charles' Coronation
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
Sarah Ferguson Celebrates Coronation with Corgis and Tea 'Fit For a King'
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Will Wear Morning Suit, Not Military Uniform to Coronation 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER 00:01 TUESDAY MAY 9, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. After that date, no further licensing can be made. Any questions relating to the use of the photographs should be first referred to Buckingham Palace before publication. The portrait should be used only in the context of Their Majesties' Coronation. The photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form. In this handout photo dated March 2023 issued by Buckingham Palace of King Charles III taken by Hugo Burnand in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. Three new portraits of King Charles III and the Queen Consort taken last month by photographer Hugo Burnand have been released. He is wearing an Anderson & Sheppard suit and a Turnbull & Asser shirt, and seated in one of a suite of twelve giltwood and silk upholstered armchairs dating to 1828 and supplied to King George IV for the furnishing of Windsor Castle,. Behind the King is the State Portrait of King George V, painted by Luke Fildes shortly after his coronation. (Photo by Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran Says He Wasn't Asked to Perform at King Charles' Coronation but Is 'Excited to Tune In'
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Coronation Parts Revealed — Including a Carriage Ride!
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the National Service of Thanksgiving
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Timeline —  Follow Along to the Crowning Ceremony
Kate Middleton Has Ultimate Flag Dressing Moment Before Coronation in Red, White and Blue!
Kate Middleton Gives Ultimate Lesson in Flag Dressing Before Coronation — See Red, White and Blue Ensembles
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Arrives in U.K. Ahead of Father King Charles' Coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho
It's Been a Busy Week for the Royals! What Kate, Will and Charles Have Been Up to Ahead of the Coronation
King Charles' Coronation Carriage Has a Surprising Connection to ‘Bridgerton’
King Charles' Coronation Carriage Has a Surprising Connection to 'Bridgerton' (Exclusive)
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Ancestors Were Involved Romantically
All About Queen Camilla's Ancestor Alice Keppel — a Mistress to King Charles' Relative King Edward VII
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) speaks with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark during a reception for overseas guests attending the coronation of Britain's King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace in central London on May 5, 2023.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Coronation Eve Reception at Buckingham Palace with Jill Biden