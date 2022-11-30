Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Delighted to Be Back in the U.S.' as They Touch Down in Boston

The Prince and Princess of Wales will spend three days in Boston leading up to the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony

By
Stephanie Petit,
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Simon Perry
Published on November 30, 2022 02:33 PM
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William have landed in Boston!

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, arrived in the United States on Wednesday afternoon for their three-day trip, where they'll spend time in the Boston area. The visit will culminate with William's second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday.

The couple, who arrived by commercial flight at Boston Logan Airport, was greeted by Governor Charlie Baker, Lauren Baker, First Lady of Massachusetts and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

Upon their arrival, William released a personal statement about their visit to America and paid tribute to his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

"Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston," he said.

"On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen," he continued. "She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

"My grandmother was one of life's optimists. And so am I," he said. "That is why last year we launched the Earthshot Prize with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we look to save the future of our planet.

"To the people of Boston, thank you. I'm so grateful to you for allowing us to host the second year of the Earthshot Prize in your great city. Catherine and I can't wait to meet many of you in the days ahead."

The royal couple last came to the U.S. in 2014 for a visit to New York City. They also toured Los Angeles in 2011, their first joint trip to America after getting married in April of that year.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">kate middleton</a>, charlie baker
Prince William and Kate Middleton. OHN TLUMACKI/POOL/AFP via Getty

"This is a huge moment for the Prince and Princess — it's their first visit to the U.S. since 2014, and they're very excited to be here," a spokesperson for the couple says.

"It's fair to say, having spoken to them yesterday following the coverage here in the U.S., that the Prince and Princess were really struck by the warm response of the American people to the news of their trip this week," the spokesperson continues. "And they're really looking forward to meeting communities across Boston over the next few days and trying to meet as many folks as possible."

While the Earthshot Prize is the ultimate reason for their visit, the couple also sees it as an opportunity to "fact-find" about some of the causes and interests close to their hearts. "Some of the things we are focused on right now is supporting some of the most hard-pressed communities up and down the U.K. and we will continue to do that in Boston," says the source.

Prince William and Princess Kate's trip will start with a welcome at Boston City Hall, where Mayor Michelle Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy will help the couple start the countdown to the Earthshot Prize ceremony by lighting up city landmarks in green.

On Thursday, the royals will see the work that local organizations in Boston are doing to create a more sustainable world, and they'll learn about some of the innovative technologies being utilized at Greentown Labs in Somerville.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Alberto Pezzali - WPA Pool / Getty

Later on Thursday, Prince William and Kate will hear about the efforts of Roca, a non-profit organization that works to create a cohesive approach to save and help change the journey of the lives of high-risk young people.

Princess Kate will make a solo visit to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University on Friday to learn some of the best practices that can be taken back to her own Royal Foundation and The Centre for Early Childhood as she builds her pioneering work in the area. Meanwhile, Prince William will make a solo outing of his own to tour the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot — which challenged America to put a man on the moon — is the key inspiration behind the Earthshot Prize.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"The prize has become the Prince's Super Bowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet's future," the source says.

Related Articles
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Details Revealed: Their 'Super Bowl'
prince william and queen
Prince William Makes Personal Statement About Queen Elizabeth amid First Overseas Visit Since Her Death
Prince William, Prince of Wales (Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby) tours the BAE Systems Typhoon Maintenance Facility during a visit to RAF Coningsby on November 18, 2022 in Coningsby, England.
Prince William Shares His First TikTok as Excitement Rises for Earthshot Prize Awards in U.S.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Billie Eilish arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); KINGSTON, JAMAICA - MARCH 23: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King's House on March 23, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
Billie Eilish Leads the Musical Lineup at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Big Night in Boston
royals
Will Kate Middleton and Prince William See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Their U.S. Visit?
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Boston Prepares to Welcome Kate Middleton and Prince William for the Earthshot Prize Awards
Prince William Preps for Upcoming Trip to Boston with Mayor Michelle Wu
Call Across the Pond! Prince William Preps for Upcoming Boston Visit with Mayor Michelle Wu
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William departing the Fitzwilliam Museum during an official visit to Cambridgeshire
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Heading Stateside! Earthshot Prize Announces Date for Boston Awards
Prince William Finalist Earthshot Boston 2022
Prince William Texts Earthshot Prize Finalists — and Shares a Selfie-Style Video!
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge delivers a speech during The Tusk Conservation Awards ceremony in London
Prince William Says Queen Elizabeth Would Have Been 'Delighted' by Earthshot Prize Summit in New York
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Mission Serve: Hiring Our Heroes event on July 10, 2011 in Culver City, California. The newly married Royal Couple are on the final day of their first joint overseas tour to the USA. They arrived on Friday after spending 9 days in Canada. The couple started off their tour of North America by joining millions of Canadians in taking part in Canada Day celebrations which mark Canada's 144th Birthday.
Kate Middleton and Prince William in America! See Highlights from Their Past Visits
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Prince William's Earthshot Prize Finalists Announced: Meet the Changemakers Repairing Our Planet
prince william
Prince William Cancels N.Y.C. Visit for Earthshot Prize in Wake of Queen Elizabeth's Death
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Prince William Is Heading to New York City Next Month to Kick Off Earthshot Prize Countdown
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Prince William Isn't the Only Royal Heading to New York City Next Month
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Earthshot Prize CEO Says Prince William 'Only Gets More Ambitious' Each Year: 'He Really Cares'