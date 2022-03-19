The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also visit Jamaica and the Bahamas

Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive in Belize to Kick Off Their Week-Long Caribbean Tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William are in the Caribbean!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge landed in Belize on Saturday to kick off their week-long tour.

The couple is representing William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth on their tour of the Caribbean, which will also see them travel to Jamaica and the Bahamas, as they mark the monarch's Platinum Jubilee year, which celebrates her 70 years on the throne.

Kate, who paid tribute to her host country's flag by wearing a blue lace Jenny Packham skirt suit and a matching clutch, and William, who wore a light blue suit, were greeted by the Governor-General of Belize, Froyla Tzalam and her husband Daniel Mendez.

William received a welcome from the guard of honor, including a 21-gun salute, as Kate chatted with the dignitaries.

After their official welcome at the airport, they headed for a meeting with the Prime Minister of Belize, Juan Antonio Briceño, who's more commonly known as Johnny Briceño.

As the tour begins in Belize, it has come to light that the couple was forced to cancel one of their first outings after protests broke out ahead of their arrival.

Kate Middleton Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The couple traveled alongside their 15-strong entourage and some U.K. media in the British government RAF Voyager jet across the Atlantic to Belize from an RAF base in England.

The tour — their first joint official overseas tour since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — is being conducted on behalf of William's grandmother the Queen and will see them bringing sentiments from the monarch to the people of the Caribbean, a royal source says.

The Queen will be watching with interest from her home at Windsor Castle. William has been talking with his grandmother about their upcoming trip, and she's shared some of her memories of visiting the Caribbean countries, a source confirms.

It was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had planned to visit a cocoa farm in the foothills of the Maya Mountains in Belize on Sunday, but that has now been canceled after villagers staged a protest about colonialism and the use of a football field by the royals for landing their helicopter.

A royal source confirmed that the visit had been canceled for "sensitive issues" involving the community in Indian Creek and the couple will now visit a different location.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty

Throughout the tour, the couple will champion some of their favorite causes. Zeroing in on environmental issues, they will visit one of William's Earthshot Prize winners, Coral Vita, on Grand Bahama Island, and see their ground-breaking ideas for restoring and preserving reefs. It will be the first time that the couple has visited an Earthshot finalist.