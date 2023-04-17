Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce Their First Royal Outing for When Kids Return to School

Kate Middleton and Prince William are gearing up for their next royal outing.

The palace announced Monday that the Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Birmingham on Thursday "to celebrate the city's diverse culture and heritage and meet future leaders in the creative industries." During the trip, they will host future leaders and local business owners from Birmingham's creative industries sector at an event in The Rectory, a venue overlooking the city's historic Jewellery Quarter.

The outing will be Prince William and Princess Kate's first since they attended church with the royal family on Easter. It marked the first time that the couple was joined by all three children on the holiday — while Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, joined their parents at the event in 2022, 4-year-old Prince Louis also tagged along for the Easter service this year.

Kate, 41, and Prince William, 40, kept their schedules light in recent weeks while their three children were on a school break for Easter so they could spend time together. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all attend the Lambrook School in Windsor, near the family's Adelaide Cottage home, and will return to class this week.

There's no doubt the family is also getting ready for King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation on May 6, which is less than three weeks away.

Buckingham Palace announced last week that Prince George will serve as a Page of Honor at his grandfather's crowning ceremony, making him the youngest future king to ever play an official role at a coronation.

Prince George's involvement in the crowning ceremony has been a subject of family discussion behind the scenes as his parents have juggled the unique honor with the pressure it might put on their son's shoulders.

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales recently told PEOPLE. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."

Rehearsals for the coronation are taking place out of the public eye in the Ballroom of Buckingham Palace, which enables palace staffers, the family and clergy to go through the service in private while keeping Westminster Abbey open to visitors.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, were spotted heading to church on Sunday at Crathie Kirk in Scotland, not far from Balmoral Castle. The couple appear to be spending some time out of the public eye before the coronation.

Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at age 96, also had a pre-coronation getaway in Scotland — bringing along her beloved pet dogs.