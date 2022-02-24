The couple will visit Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas next month

Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Going to the Caribbean to Celebrate the Queen's Jubilee

Kate Middleton and Prince William are going on tour!

The palace announced Thursday that the royal couple will head to the Caribbean next month for an official tour on behalf of Queen Elizabeth on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee, which honors her record-breaking 70 years on the throne. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, will visit three countries where the Queen serves as head of state — Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas — starting on March 19.

Kate and Prince William aren't the only royals heading abroad to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee — Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are heading to Ireland on March 23 for a three-day visit.

In April, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex will visit Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Princess Anne will also go overseas, visiting Papua New Guinea in April.

William and Kate's tour will kick off in Belize, where representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted in January, sparking rumors of the upcoming tour. In Belize, Kate and William will visit historic Mayan sites and celebrate the rich culture of the Garifuna community as well as explore the country's biodiversity.

It will be a return to Belize for Prince William, who trained with the Welsh Guards regiment there in 2000.

In Jamaica, Prince William and Kate will meet with the Jamaican Defence Force and celebrate Jamaican musicians, including Bob Marley. They'll wrap the tour in The Bahamas, where they will spend time across a number of islands and experience a junkanoo parade.

Throughout the tour, the couple will learn how the Caribbean countries have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other key causes in their royal work, including the Earthshot Prize, mental health and the importance of early years in a person's life.

The trip to the Caribbean will mark Prince William and Kate's first joint overseas tour since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the pandemic, the couple visited Ireland in March 2020.

Both royals carried out solo trips abroad earlier this month: Prince William visited Dubai on Feb. 10, marking his first official trip to the United Arab Emirates, while Kate headed to Denmark this week for a two-day visit to highlight her Early Year Foundation.

