Kate Middleton and Prince William Cuddle to Mark 10th Anniversary in 2 Romantic New Photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are marking their "tin" anniversary with new portraits taken at their palace home

Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating a decade of marriage with their most romantic photos ever.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are marking their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday with the release of two new portraits, which were taken at Kensington Palace this week by photographer Chris Floyd.

In one of the sweet shots, a smiling Kate cuddles up to William, leaning her head on his shoulder as the prince flashes a huge grin at the camera. The intimate photo is reminiscent of their 2010 engagement portrait.

In the second shot, the couple holds hands as William gazes at Kate, who is radiant in a blue wrap dress.

The couple walked down the aisle of Westminster Abbey in a fairy tale ceremony on April 29, 2011.

Since then, they have welcomed three children — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, who turns 6 on Sunday, and Prince Louis, who celebrated his third birthday last week.

The couple spent their first few years of marriage living in North Wales as William worked as a search and rescue pilot in the RAF. They have now established themselves as leading members of the royal family as the future king and queen consort.

William and Kate were back to public duty on Tuesday when they headed out to the northeast of England to enjoy some time on the farm and to meet with those helped by the Cheesy Waffles Project (CWP), which provides young people with learning disabilities with the skills and independence they need for adulthood.

And there was a poignancy to the timing of their visit, which saw them try their hand at golf (with Kate dissolving into laughter.) CWP has been supported by an organization called the Key that benefitted from money raised by the public in lieu of gift-giving when William and Kate got married in 2011.

William also made a touching reference to his late grandfather Prince Philip when he chatted with Evan Jones, 18, and Lee Middleton, 23, who both completed their Duke of Edinburgh gold awards — the brainchild of Philip, who died on April 9 at age 99.