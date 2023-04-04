Kate Middleton and Prince William's Thank-You Christmas Card Revealed: See the Sweet Family Photo!

"Their Royal Highnesses are very grateful and send you their best wishes for a very Happy New Year," the card from Kensington Palace read

By
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 11:29 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Prince William chose a picture of their Christmas walk to church with Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, to thank well-wishers for sending holiday messages.

"The Wales family Christmas reply was a lovely surprise this morning," fan account Duchess of Wonderland posted on Instagram over the weekend. In the image from royal photographer Tim Rooke, Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, smile and stroll with George, Charlotte and Louis to St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham.

The flip side of the card on Kensington Palace stationery read, "Thank you for your thoughtful Christmas message to The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Their Royal Highnesses are very grateful and send you their best wishes for a very Happy New Year."

Last Christmas was the first for the royal family without Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at age 96. King Charles and Queen Camilla led the royal family to church for the first time in their new royal roles, resuming the annual tradition for the first time since 2019 following COVID concerns in recent years.

Prince Louis also made the march for the first time, where he adorably wore shorts, surprised his sister Princess Charlotte with flowers and tugged mom Kate's hand to keep things moving.

prince william kate family royal christmas 2022
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage

As Buckingham Palace prepares for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6, plans are reportedly in motion for what role the George, Charlotte and Louis might play.

In March, The Times reported that plans have been drawn for the young royals to participate in the carriage ride from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace on May 6. According to the outlet, the children "are expected to join their parents" and be on "public display" in a horse-drawn carriage.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Karwai Tang/WireImage

While there has been speculation that Prince George will have a role in the service as second in line to the throne, it hasn't been officially confirmed whether he — or his siblings — will be at the big event. PEOPLE understands that the Prince and Princess of Wales are still considering what, if any, part their children will play. The details featured in The Times story are based on a rehearsal document seen by the publication.

A close source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Prince William and Princess Kate are "cognisant that [George] is old enough to understand what's going on," adding that normal life resumes when he's back at school with his classmates.

