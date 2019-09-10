The Youngest Royals
23 featured stories since

Kate Middleton Reveals 1-Year-Old Prince Louis 'Loves' Doing This Adorable Move in Her Garden

Prince Louis "loves being outside," Kate told parents at her garden unveiling on Tuesday

By Erin Hill and Simon Perry
September 10, 2019 08:56 AM

Prince Louis is already showing off his love of the outdoors!

As Kate Middleton unveiled her latest garden design in Wisley on Tuesday, she toured the “Back to Nature” festival with families who have benefited from some of the children’s charities the royal mom supports.

Kate played with a group of kids and danced with a 15-month-old baby. She even shared some sweet details about her own 1-year-old son, Louis.

Sarah Griffiths, 25, whose daughter Matilda caught Princess Kate’s attention, says, “She was telling us how her son Louis loves smelling flowers. He enjoys being outside.”

RELATED: Every Photo You Need to See of Princess Charlotte’s Milestone First Day of School with Prince George

With some soft jazz music playing in the background, creating a garden fete atmosphere, Kate danced as Matilda wriggled in her mom’s arms. “Do you like the music?” Kate asked the toddler.

Matt Porteous/PA
Story Continues Below
Skip
Kate Middleton
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Kate Middleton
Press Association via AP Images

Kate, who wore an elegant pale green belted long-sleeved seersucker dress decorated with a pink floral print by Emilia Wickstead, was on hand to debut her third “Back to Nature” garden, which supports her ongoing campaign to encourage kids to play outside.

The royal believes that spending time outdoors plays a pivotal role in children’s future health and happiness, building foundations that last through childhood and over a lifetime.

Kate Middleton
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William, Kate and the kids had a fun-filled summer. Louis was the “unexpected” star of the family’s outing in July to watch William and Prince Harry compete in a charity polo match, an onlooker told PEOPLE.

The observer added, “He is a funny little chap. He looked very pleased with himself.”

Then there was the hilarious moment when Louis showed off a new look to Meghan Markle and baby cousin Archie — rocking his mom’s sunglasses!

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

“I’m pretty sure she was wearing them, and he put his hands out. She took them off the top of her head and the next thing is he was wearing them,” the source said.

“He had his tongue out and was waving his little hands around,” the observer added. “He is a real character.”

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The garden at RHS Wisley is a bigger and permanent version of the original design that she and her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — helped launch in May at the Chelsea Flower Show. Located about 25 miles southwest of London, it comes with a huge treehouse, a sandpit and swings.

In a speech at Tuesday’s event, Kate said: “I am not as green-fingered as many of you here, but I was passionate about creating a garden that inspired children and adults alike to get back to nature and reap the positive mental and physical health benefits that it can bring.”

