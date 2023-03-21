Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Show Their Sweet Mother-Son Bond in Newly Released Photo

The Princess of Wales lovingly held her youngest son in a U.K. Mother's Day picture reminiscent of one of his christening portraits

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on March 21, 2023 11:03 AM
Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours
Photo: Matt Porteous

Prince Louis and mom Kate Middleton's special bond was captured in a never-before-seen photo.

Over the weekend, Princess Kate and Prince William's office released two new photos of Kate with her kids in honor of Mothering Sunday. The U.K. holiday was celebrated this year on March 19, and courtiers shared pictures of the royal with Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The first shot, taken by Matt Porteous during a 2022 photoshoot that also produced the family portrait used for William and Kate's 2022 Christmas card, showed Kate, 41, sitting with George, Charlotte and Louis in a tree, followed by a snap of the Princess of Wales lovingly looking at Louis as she held him in her arms.

The picture was reminiscent of the first official portrait of Kate and Louis, taken at the little prince's christening in 2018. In that image, taken by Matt Holyoak, Princess Kate held her 11-week-old son close for the solo shot in the garden of Clarence House. At the time, the photo offered one of the closest looks at the little prince since he was born that April.

The alert prince, who was asleep at the start of his ceremony, looked up at the sky as he is cradled in his mom's arms.

Porteous also captured a sweet image of Prince Louis in Kate's arms at his christening, featuring the young royal giving a big (toothless!) smile. The joyful image was originally intended to be only for the family's eyes, but it was so adorable that they decided to share it with the world, with courtiers writing on Twitter that Prince William and Kate "hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do."

"Overwhelmed by the love and support, an image that has touched so many hearts, thank you for all the comments and support," Porteous, who has been behind the camera for several of Prince George's official birthday portraits, wrote on his Instagram story. "It is a true honour to capture such a beautiful moment in time."

A hands-on mom to all her kids, Princess Kate has spoken about how it feels like Prince Louis is growing up fast. After meeting a baby in the maternity unit of Royal Surrey County Hospital in October, she admitted, "I keep thinking Louis is a baby, but he's a big boy now. It just feels like yesterday," according to Hello! magazine.

In similar sentiments, Princess Kate said it felt like time was flying when it comes to her youngest growing up.

"I keep thinking Louis is my baby, but he's a proper boy now," Kate said in July of her youngest son during a stop at the Little Village baby bank in Brent.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp99RBWtx_V/?hl=en. Matt Porteous
Matt Porteous

Prince Louis made headlines for his playful mood at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, with mom Kate beside him.

After launching a thousand memes on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour, the little prince stole the show with his animated antics during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Kate Middleton, Mike Tindall and Prince Louis.
L: Caption Kate Middleton, Mike Tindall and Prince Louis. PHOTO: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty
R: Caption . PHOTO: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Looking ahead on the royal calendar, plans are reportedly in the works for Louis and his siblings to join the carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace following the coronation of their grandfather King Charles in May.

The Times reported last week that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis "are expected to join their parents" and be on "public display" in a horse-drawn carriage as it leaves Westminster Abbey at the end of the crowning ceremony on May 6.

Prince Louis of Cambridge (2L) holds his ears as he stands next to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L), his m mother Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (2R)and Britain's Prince George of Cambridge to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

While there has been speculation that Prince George, will have a role in the service as second in line to the throne, it hasn't been officially confirmed whether he, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis will be at the historic event.

PEOPLE understands that the Prince and Princess of Wales are still considering what, if any, part their children will play. The details featured in The Times story are based on a rehearsal document seen by the publication.

