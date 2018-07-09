Kate Middleton Wears Her Most Princess-Worthy Look Yet to Prince Louis' Christening

Kate Middleton once again raised the bar for looking glamorous on maternity leave when she arrived at Prince Louis’ christening on Monday.

For the occasion, she wore an Alexander McQueen dress with a structured shoulder detail and a dramatic Jane Taylor headpiece fit for a princess. The mom of three also wore McQueen (her wedding dress designer!) for the christenings of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Dominic Lipinski/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Princess Kate has only stepped out a handful of times since giving birth to Louis in April. She made her first post-baby appearance on her way to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding rehearsal, and she, of course, attended the big day itself on May 19.

Since then, she’s brought her impeccable style to Trooping the Colour on June 9, and a day later, she was spotted wrangling — while wearing heels — 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte on the sidelines of Prince William’s polo match.

Princess Kate looked the most elegant for Prince Louis’ big day, which echoed her style choices of christenings past. Similar to today’s ensemble, at Charlotte’s in 2015, she went all white, while in 2013, at George’s, she opted for nude — almost the same color as the heirloom gown both babies wore.

Prince George leaves the Church of St. Mary Magdalene after the christening of Princess Charlotte in July 2015. Chris Jackson/Getty Image

Princess Charlotte wears an heirloom christening gown for the July 2015 ceremony at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene. Chris Jackson/Getty Image

Wearing Alexander McQueen and Taylor Jane, Kate Middleton carries Princess Charlotte as they arrive at St. Mary Magdalene. Matt Dunham - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth stand together on Charlotte's christening day. Matt Dunham - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Prince George peers into Charlotte's pram on her christening day. Matt Dunham - WPA Pool /Getty Images

The family of four waves at the crowd as they leave the church following Charlotte's christening. Mary Turner - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Louis and his older brother were christened in the same place, the Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace, whereas Charlotte’s took place in Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby led the ceremonies of all three children.

Prince George wears an heirloom gown for his christening at the Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace. John Stillwell - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton greet Queen Elizabeth before the ceremony in October 2013. John Stillwell - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Prince William holds his son before his christening. John Stillwell - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen dress is almost the same shade as Prince George's christening gown. John Stillwell - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Kate recently opened up about loving the simple moments with her children. “Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life,” she recently wrote in a letter for Children’s Hospice Week. “It is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish.”