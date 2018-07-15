Kate Middleton Shares the Most Candid Photo Yet of 3-Month-Old Prince Louis

Kate Middleton is the picture of new mom bliss in her first official solo portrait with son, Prince Louis.

Taken on Monday after Louis’ christening at the Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace, the photo, taken by photographer Matt Holyoak, shows a smiling Kate gazing down at her 11-week-old son as they stand outside Clarence House. Prince William and Kate invited guests from the christening to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s official residence for tea and cake (from Will and Kate’s wedding!).

After posting for portraits with their family members, the new mom of three stepped outside among the trees to take a special photo with just Louis. The photo also offers one of the closest looks at the little prince since his birth in April. The alert prince, who was asleep at the start of his ceremony, looks up towards the sky as he is cradled in his mom’s arms.

Kate wore her most princess-worthy look yet at the special event. For the occasion, she wore an Alexander McQueen dress with a structured shoulder detail and a dramatic Jane Taylor headpiece fit for a princess. The mom of three also wore McQueen (her wedding dress designer!) for the christenings of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince Louis’ royal christening went off without a hitch — from the carefully-selected godparents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s impeccable manners. And back in the spotlight after giving birth three months ago was royal mom of three, Kate Middleton, who was glowing as her baby son snoozed in her arms.

“She has blossomed and looked more confident, beaming with happiness,” notes royal biographer Ingrid Seward of Majesty magazine.

The royal mom recently opened up about her “simple” family life with William and their three children.

“Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish,” Kate wrote in a heartwarming letter to mark Children’s Hospice Week, just one month after Louis’ birth.