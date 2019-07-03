Kate Middleton Says Prince George Has Played Tennis with His Favorite Player, Roger Federer!

Prince George is already acing his tennis skills — with the help of a pro.

On Wimbledon Morning Coffee, a show released on the famed tennis tournament’s Twitter page to recap the previous day’s events, the hosts chatted about Kate Middleton‘s outing to watch a few matches on Tuesday. The royal mom of three sat with British tennis player Katie Boulter and retired British star athlete Anne Keothavong, who told the host that talk turned to George’s interest in the sport.

Kate reportedly shared that Prince George’s favorite player is Roger Federer — and the little royal has even played tennis with the sports star!

It’s no surprise that George, 5, has picked up a love of the sport. Both Kate and Prince William are avid tennis fans who have attended Wimbledon over the years. They even have a court at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall!

There was a Royal visit, a closing roof and a dream doubles announcement. Join us for day three of the #Wimbledon Coffee Morning! https://t.co/eJYv6Pf5oI — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2019

Last year at Wimbledon, Prince William told tennis star Novak Djokovic that he’s trying to get his older kids — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — into sports.

“How are your children?” Djokovic, himself a dad of two, asked the royal couple in a video shared by the famed tennis tournament.

“Very well, thanks, very well,” the dad of three responds. “Trying to get a tennis racket in their hand — and a football!”

Kate, 37, surprised tennis fans on Tuesday by taking a seat at Court 14 to watch watch British player Harriet Dart play American Christina McHale.

She later made her way to her normal seat — in the front row of the royal box at Centre Court — to watch a match between Federer and Lloyd Harris.

Kate looked ready for summer in a white shirt dress with buttons down the front accessorized with an Alexander McQueen belt, chic sunglasses and her signature blowout.

In 2018, the royal made two back-to-back appearances at the famed tennis tournament. She and sister-in-law Meghan Markle had their first solo outing on July 14, heading to the royal box to watch Angelique Kerber take on Serena Williams (a close friend of Meghan’s) in the Ladies’ Single Final.

Kate returned the next day with Prince William, leaving their children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis — at home while they squeezed in the daytime date to watch Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson play in the Gentlemen’s Singles Final.

“It is such a quintessential part of English summer,” Kate said of the tennis tournament in 2017. “I was really taken by Agassi and Sampras, Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That for me was my first memories.”

Kate is also patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts the world’s most prestigious annual tennis champion.