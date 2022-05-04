The Duchess of Cambridge had a fashion-forward moment as she arrived at the Design Museum in London

Kate Middleton Steps Out in Belted Green Dress to Present Design Award in Honor of Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton stepped out for a fashionable event on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge was among the leading figures in British fashion as she handed out an award on behalf of Queen Elizabeth at the Design Museum in London.

Kate, who is a fashion icon in her own right, was on hand to recognize Saul Nash, the latest recipient of The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. The award was set up five years ago to provide continuing recognition of the cultural and trade role the British fashion industry has played throughout the Queen's reign.

During the outing, Kate, who wore a belted emerald green dress by British-Canadian designer Edeline Lee, viewed several designs presented by the British Fashion Council Foundation, which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry by focusing on education, grant-giving and business mentoring.

Kate Middleton Kate Middleton | Credit: Hannh McKay/WPA Pool/Getty

She also met representatives from the British Fashion Council and the wider fashion industry, including Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful.

Nash — both a designer and a choreographer — is being recognized for his innovative take on design; developing new materials while actively pioneering a new frontier within the industry – imbuing sportswear design with an exploration of heritage, performance and technical innovation.

Kate Middleton Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

The inaugural award was presented to designer Richard Quinn in February 2018 when the Queen made her first visit to London Fashion Week. The trophy was handmade in 2018 by Lucy Price and inspired by the Queen Elizabeth rose.